Water restrictions on Costa del Sol affect some towns more than others

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 8 December 2023, 08:48

The main water supplier of the western Costa del Sol is reducing water pressure in homes and sealing off some residential meters in a bid to save water. But there are concerns the measures are leaving some residents worse off than others.

It comes after the ruling by the Junta de Andalucía which calls for water savings of 20 per cent from local councils in the region. In addition to water restrictions implemented by town halls along the Costa del Sol, public water company Acosol has started to seal off water meters used solely for watering gardens and filling swimming pools in private residential developments. It has also reduced water pressure, affecting all municipalities of the western Costa del Sol.

Acosol controls the flow that goes from the water treatment plants to the edge of the towns on this part of the coast. In some municipalities, it also manages the supply of water to each house, but in most cases that is managed by other companies such as Gestagua or Hidralia.

But the measures put in place affect some areas more than others. Fuengirola has been immediately impacted by the reduction in the water pressure, as it does not have its own water resource. Mayor Ana Mula raised concerns about the situation, pointing out areas of Fuengirola where just a trickle of water came out of the tap during peak demand times.

While Mula appealed to the public to use water responsibly, she also said her residents were being unfairly treated as a result of the Junta's drought decree. According to municipal technical studies, more than 80% of the municipality's water consumption is for domestic and commercial use, so the regional restriction "affects the residents of Fuengirola to a greater extent than the residents of other towns on the Costa del Sol".

Fuengirola town hall has requested the Junta de Andalucía take into account these "particular circumstances" and not apply a water reduction measure in the municipality.