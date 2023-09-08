Violence against women freephone 016 takes ten calls a day from Malaga

Irene Quirante / SUR MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

The 016 national free telephone number for victims of violence against women receives an average of ten calls a day from people in Malaga province, government data has shown.

From 1 January to 31 July this year, 2,023 calls to the 016 number were received in the province where cases of alleged abuse were reported.

In most cases, it was the victims themselves who took the step and dialled 016 to report that they were suffering gender violence.

The number of calls to this telephone number from the province of Malaga experienced an increase of 11.28 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when 1,818 people contacted 016 to report episodes of mistreatment of women.

Calls to the number are free and leave no trace on the bill or on a mobile phone. The service is open 24 hours a day and available in 53 languages.

Data has also shown that as of 31 July there were 3,962 victims of male violence who were subject to police protection in Malaga province, with one woman at extreme risk and 77 at high risk.

Two deaths in Andalucía

There were two more reported cases of death due to domestic violence in the Andalusian region announced this week; in Seville and Villanueva del Arzobispo (Jaén), bringing the number of women allegedly killed this year in Spain to 42.