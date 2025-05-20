Inland Malaga town launches its annual pigeon control campaign

Julio J. Portabales Villanueva del Rosario Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 19:28 Compartir

Every year, with the arrival of spring, the residents of Villanueva del Rosario are faced with a worrying phenomenon: the notable increase in the pigeon population in the town centre. For that reason, the town hall is once again launching a population control campaign - a measure which, according to councillor for the environment Alberto Rodríguez, "has proved to be very effective in recent years".

The new campaign will begin on Thursday, 15 May, and will run for four months. During this period, specific actions will be carried out to reduce the presence of these birds, which tend to concentrate in certain areas of the municipality. As in previous years, the operation will be carried out in collaboration with the company Paraíso, which specialises in urban fauna control services.

"It is a procedure that we carry out every year. We set traps in strategic places," said Rodríguez, adding that they also follow the complaints of residents and target specifically pointed spots.

The councillor said that the usual places where the traps are installed include buildings such as the Alba warehouse, the cooperative and the town hall, where the presence of pigeons is usually more abundant.

Rodríguez stressed the importance of citizen participation to ensure the success of the campaign. "We have urged anyone who has problems in their homes or nearby areas to let us know. We also want to act on any new outbreaks that may appear," he said. Residents can contact the town hall through the direct communication channel that has been set up via telephone 673 371 562 (Christian) or through the town hall mobile phone app.

The procedure used is simple and regulated to guarantee animal welfare. The operator of the company Paraíso has extensive experience in Villanueva del Rosario and other nearby municipalities such as Villanueva del Trabuco. It is in charge of setting up the traps and then transferring the captured birds to specialised centres, where they are treated in accordance with current regulations, always under veterinary supervision. "Everything is within the law. It is a very professional and responsible job," said Rodríguez.

In 2023, a significant increase in the pigeon population was detected, which led to a prolongation of the actions for more months than initially planned. The situation this years seems to be more under control, but surveillance is still maintained. "We have initially contracted them for four months, but if the technician considers it necessary to extend the service, we will do so. The idea is to act preventively to avoid major problems," said the councillor

The uncontrolled presence of pigeons is not only a nuisance to neighbours, but also poses a risk to public health. These birds can carry diseases and cause damage to buildings, roofs and historical monuments. For this reason, the town hall is committed to regular campaigns that allow for an ethical and effective control of this urban species. "Our aim is to maintain balance and coexistence in the municipality. Pigeons are part of our environment, but, like everything in nature, they must be under control so that they do not become a problem," said Rodríguez.