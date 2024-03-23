Organic supermarket chain picks Costa del Sol for its first two stores in Andalucía

Juan Soto Malaga Saturday, 23 March 2024, 08:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new chain of organic supermarkets has set its sights on Malaga to roll-out its expansion across the south of Spain. Veritas, a chain founded in Barcelona in 2002, opened its first two stores in Malaga province this week in Estepona. From there, it plans to continue growing throughout the rest of the province and the wider Andalucía region.

Veritas opened one store on Thursday 21 March and with it, has announced the hiring of 17 people. It comes amid growing demand for organic products, according to the company.

The first supermarket is located on the El Paraíso development, between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara N-340. It covers an area of more than 400 square metres with a large outdoor parking area. It will offer a variety of more than 6,000 products with organic certification, showing a clear commitment to local and seasonal products.

The second supermarket will open on 11 April and will be located in the Estepona Park shopping area, on Avenida Juan Carlos I, next to the athletics stadium and the Felipe VI municipal auditorium.

For the two new supermarkets, Veritas has suppliers in Coín, Alhaurín de la Torre and Estepona, as well as in some towns in the Axarquía. But they will not be the only ones. In addition to these two projects in Estepona, the company said Malaga province plays a strategic role in its future plans, and is considering expanding in the coming months.

Veritas CEO Anselmo Méndez said he is excited about the opening of the two new stores: "We are convinced the two projects will serve a need for organic products that is currently not covered".

In reference to the future openings planned, he said the company's commitment to Andalucía "is firm and will continue in the near future, also in the province of Malaga". The company's growth forecast for this year is 10% and the region will play a fundamental role in this objective, he added.

Founded in 2002

Veritas was founded in 2002 with the aim of selling the highest quality food and ingredients. It opened its first supermarket in Barcelona and now has 80 stores in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Navarre, the Balearic Islands, Madrid, Valencia and Andorra.

The chain boasts of serving 200,000 families and of being the first European supermarket to achieve B Corp certification in 2016, for its clear commitment to the sustainability of the planet and people. On the environmental front, Veritas said it works every day to reduce and offset its carbon footprint and, for the second consecutive year, has fulfilled its commitment to be carbon neutral.

It also promotes different social projects to help people in vulnerable situations. Veritas closed the 2023 financial year with a turnover of 117 million euros, a growth of around 5% compared to the previous year.