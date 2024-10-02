Unemployment rises in Malaga as summer comes to an end, but less than in other years

Nuria Triguero Malaga Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga recorded a rise of 1,290 unemployed people with a drop of 6,932 contributors to the social security system in September compared to last month, data shows.

It is the least worst September since 2007, according to the province's evolution of unemployment figures. It is the smallest increase recorded in the province in a September for the past 17 years and comes after August in which Malaga broke the tradition of rising unemployment in that month.

The province now faces autumn with 117,632 unemployed, its lowest figure recorded since September 2008, and with a positive year-on-year balance, as there has been a decrease of 11,240 unemployed (equivalent to 8.7%) and an increase of 23,358 registered workers (+3.3%) in the past twelve months, the figures show.

It is not known exactly why this September has been better than in other years, but it is suspected that several factors may have played a role such as the extension of the tourist season. More hotels are now open until October, or even November.

The effect of discontinuous permanent workers on the registered unemployment statistics should not be underestimated either. Since the restriction of temporary contracts, companies have encouraged the discontinuous permanent contracting model. Workers who are subject to this type of contract work for a number of months a year and for the rest of the year stop paying contributions and start receiving a benefit or subsidy (if they are entitled to it), but they are not registered as unemployed for statistical purposes. This means that some of the workers who have stopped working because of the end of the tourist season do not contribute to the unemployment figures. This is one of the reasons why social security registrations has fallen more than unemployment has risen: there are 6,932 fewer contributors and only 1,290 more unemployed.

In September in Malaga, unemployment only rose in the services sector (which includes tourist workers), which added 1,387 job seekers. The rest of the sectors saw small decreases: construction 363, industry 11 and agriculture 50. The group of unemployed without previous employment increased by 347 people.

Meanwhile, the Andalucía region recorded a monthly increase of 7,720 unemployed in September, making it the region with the highest rise in Spain. Cadiz was the worst hit province, with 3,522 more unemployed, followed by Granada with 1,300. Malaga came third, followed by Almeria (+567), Jaen (+517), Huelva (+485) and Cordoba (+351). The only province where unemployment did not rise was Seville (-312).