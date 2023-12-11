Uber launches new car rental business in Malaga The ride-hailing giant allows users of the new platform to book cars with the main rental companies in 116 Spanish cities at the click of a button

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 11 December 2023, 14:00

Uber has launched a new car rental service across 116 Spanish cities including Malaga.

The US ride-hailing giant now offers hundreds of vehicles available at some of the most trusted companies in the market such as Europcar, Hertz, Avis, Sixt, OK Mobility and Budget, at the touch of a button.

Felipe Fernández Aramburu, director of Uber in Spain and Portugal, said: "For several years, users have been able to book rides, bicycles and scooters through our app. With Uber Rent, we present a new mobility alternative so that the thousands of people who use us every day in Spain can reach their destination in the way that suits them best."

Through CarTrawler, the Uber app recommends the best rental car options based on their location and their final destination. The app includes options to compare prices, vehicle size and read ratings from other users. Once booked, the app then reminds users when it's time to pick up their rental car.

"To celebrate the launch, the company is offering all users 10 euros in Uber credit redeemable for VTC services on each of the first three rental car bookings they make through its platform," Aramburu pointed out.

To use the service Uber said users must update the Uber app to the latest version available. After that, you will be able to select rental vehicles. Then, enter the pick-up and return address, date and time of the start and end of the reservation. When you click on 'find vehicles', the car options available through CarTrawler for your location and destination will be displayed.