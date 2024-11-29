Two years for filming nude children on beaches in Malaga and Cadiz

Juan Cano Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 18:02

A man has been convicted in court of filming naked children on beaches in Malaga and Cadiz. The defendant admitted the crime and cooperated with the authorities, which led to his sentence being reduced from nine years - as requested by the prosecution - to two years.

The National Police arrested him on 23 August last year in Estepona. According to the evidence, the man was acting suspiciously at 8.30pm on the beach located near Calle San Roque.

The defendant was filming several naked minors with his mobile phone "for the purpose of creating pornographic material". According to the court ruling, he focused "especially on the genital area".

Parents noticed the man and called the police. Upon arrival, the officers arrested the suspect and seized the phone, a Samsung Galaxy S22.

Investigators found 187 videos on the phone in which he had recorded minors, "particularly boys" who were naked on the beach, "with particular focus on their buttocks and genitals".

Police were able to confirm that the images were captured between 6 and 23 August at different points in Spain, specifically on the beaches of Puerto de Santa María, San Roque, and Estepona.

According to the ruling, the defendant provided "significant assistance" in the investigation of the events, "authorising the confiscation and analysis of the mobile phone", as well as the search of his home and all devices found there.

The man, a Spanish national of foreign origin, was arrested on the day of the events and has been held in custody since then. During the trial, he admitted to the events and reached a plea agreement.

The prosecution was seeking a nine-year prison sentence for making child pornography, with disqualification from any profession, trade or activity involving regular and direct contact with minors for 19 years.

Finally, the defendant was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three and a half years, due to the mitigating circumstance of confession and collaboration, and was immediately released after the trial.