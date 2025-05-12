Two arrested in Valle de Abdalajís in connection with death of man in Rota, Cadiz

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 12 May 2025, 18:29 Compartir

A group of people attacked two young men with pistols, shotguns and machetes in Rota (Cadiz) on 22 March this year. The crime left one of the men dead, while the other one was seriously injured. Since then, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. The two most recent arrests were carried out in Valle de Abdalajís in Malaga, where the suspects had fled to hide from the authorities.

Within the framework of the Operation 'Cartago', the National Police have been leading the investigation, with the support of the UDEV of Cadiz.

Cadiz police forces believe that the incident was part of a confrontation between the Bustamante clan and the Gallina or Justitos clan. The victims were attacked with firearms and machetes in the middle of the street. The police have described the incident as extremely violent and a consequence of previous quarrels between the families.

Police investigations suspect several members of the Bustamante clan as the perpetrators, who, after the murder, fled Rota and dispersed to different Andalusian provinces.

To date, four people have been arrested, three of whom are already in custody. The arrests were carried out in a hotel in Benalmádena, in a home in El Castillo de las Guardas (Seville) and in the village of Valle de Abdalajís, again in the province of Malaga.

The National Police are continuing their investigations and upcoming arrests are not ruled out. They are currently considering the possibility that others involved may be hiding in the Cadiz towns of Chiclana de la Frontera and La Línea de la Concepción.