Transplant operations up by 13 per cent in Malaga province last year In 2022 a Malaga city hospital performed 156 kidney transplants, placing it in fourth position in the whole of Spain, and top in Andalucía

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health has unveiled figures regarding the number of transplants carried out in Malaga province in 2022. These show that the Regional University Hospital in Malaga city performed 156 kidney transplants last year, placing it in fourth place nationally, and top in Andalucía.

Across Malaga province, a total of 215 kidney transplants were carried out in 2022 thanks to 120 donors from all the public health centres in the province. Also, 107 tissue donations were given from these donors and their families.

Of the 156 kidney transplants performed at the Regional Hospital eight came from living donors. The medical centre was also third in Spain for its liver and pancreas transplants, with 50 and nine respectively. A total of 154 corneas were also implanted.

In a statement the regional ministry of Health said that the donation rate in Malaga province was 53 donors per million inhabitants, while in Andalucía the average was 48.9 donors per million and the Spanish average was 46.3 donors per million.

The donations among the different public hospitals are as follows: 36 organs and 13 tissues in the Regional; 33 and 32 in the Virgen de la Victoria; seven and 20 in Antequera, ten and seven in the Costa del Sol Hospital and four and five in the Axarquía’s Comarcal hospital.

National picture

The good news does not only come from Malaga province. In 2022, national hospitals performed 5,383 transplants, an average of 15 per day, which represents an increase of 13% compared to 2021 (4,781) and represents figures similar to those before the pandemic, (5,445 in 2019 and 5,321 in 2018), according to data presented a few days ago by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

Andalucía

The situation is similar in Andalucía, which recorded 908 organ transplants. Of these, 564 were kidney transplants, 228 liver transplants, 54 lung transplants, 43 heart transplants and 19 pancreas transplants. With regard to tissue transplant figures, in 2022 a total of 6,391 tissue implants from Andalucían donors were performed on 3,721 patients. Also noteworthy are the 5,342 allogeneic bone implants to 2,672 patients, 291 amniotic membrane implants, 38 heart valve transplants, four blood vessel transplants and six skin transplants.