Trains grind to a halt in Malaga as torrential downpours hit the Costa del Sol

Antonio M. Romero Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:09

Incommunicado by train. That is the situation in Malaga as of midday this Wednesday, 13 November, following the suspension of services on the two Cercanías commuter line and the connection with the Santa Ana station in Antequera, which affects the high-speed and medium-distance lines, as a result of the effects of the rain.

The suspension of the medium-distance service between Malaga and Seville announced by the Spanish Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, on his social media, was followed by the suspension of the C2 Cercanías line service between Malaga city and Álora. This was followed at 1.30pm hours by the suspension of trains between Malaga and Fuengirola.

Likewise, since 1.15pm rail traffic between Antequera and Malaga on the high-speed line (standard gauge) has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions that have caused flooding in the section of between Los Prados and Malaga city, affecting AVE trains, according to sources from the Spanish railway infrastructure company Adif.