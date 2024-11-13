Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
María Zambrano Station in the city this morning. Marilú Báez
Trains grind to a halt in Malaga as torrential downpours hit the Costa del Sol
Rail travel

Trains grind to a halt in Malaga as torrential downpours hit the Costa del Sol

Trains on the two Cercanías local commuter lines, as well as medium-distance and high-speed services to other parts of Spain have all been affected. An Aemet red alert for heavy rain remains in place until midnight tonight

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 15:09

Incommunicado by train. That is the situation in Malaga as of midday this Wednesday, 13 November, following the suspension of services on the two Cercanías commuter line and the connection with the Santa Ana station in Antequera, which affects the high-speed and medium-distance lines, as a result of the effects of the rain.

The suspension of the medium-distance service between Malaga and Seville announced by the Spanish Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, on his social media, was followed by the suspension of the C2 Cercanías line service between Malaga city and Álora. This was followed at 1.30pm hours by the suspension of trains between Malaga and Fuengirola.

Likewise, since 1.15pm rail traffic between Antequera and Malaga on the high-speed line (standard gauge) has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions that have caused flooding in the section of between Los Prados and Malaga city, affecting AVE trains, according to sources from the Spanish railway infrastructure company Adif.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  2. 2 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  3. 3 Severe weather warning in Malaga sees Billie Jean King Cup opener postponed until Friday
  4. 4 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  5. 5 Purpose-built court all set for start of Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this week
  6. 6 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  7. 7 Record-breaking Fuengirola Half Marathon draws nearly 2,000 runners
  8. 8 The eastern Costa del Sol remembers...
  9. 9 Two popular Spanish tourist resorts bid for international photography event
  10. 10 Gibraltar remembers the fallen at British war memorial ceremony

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Trains grind to a halt in Malaga as torrential downpours hit the Costa del Sol