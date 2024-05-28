High-speed train services between Malaga and Madrid boosted this summer: these are the prices

Ignacio Lillo Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 14:02 | Updated 14:15h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga and the Costa del Sol being in fashion is a recurring phrase that is used in many contexts, especially in the tourist sector. But if there is one objective fact that illustrates this reality, it is the number of high-speed trains that operators are scheduling between the Spanish capital and the coast. For this summer, Spain's state operator Renfe is going to increase the number of frequencies and seats, and evidently it is doing so because it expects to fill those carriages with passengers.

From 1 June, with the start of the high summer season, the public company will offer between 13 and 14 trains a day in each direction, it was announced today (Tuesday 28 May). Among the main changes, the 7.25am AVE Madrid-Malaga, which already runs from Monday to Friday, and the 9.18pm AVE Malaga-Madrid on Sundays, will both become daily services, which means gaining one more frequency in each direction seven days a week.

In addition, Renfe's low-cost Avlo service trains will always run in double composition from 7 June, which means up to 1,300 seats per composition of this type.

In total, Renfe will offer eight more AVE trains a week between the two capitals, two of which correspond to the Madrid-Malaga route and six to Malaga-Madrid. With all these measures, the total offer will increase by 8,000 seats per week, i.e. 13.5 percent more than in the low season.

Prices

In terms of prices, for the first week of June you can find seats from just under 34 euros, although the most frequently found fare is 42.40 euros each way (although it fluctuates a lot and there are several options for 59.35). This is a substantial reduction compared to before private operators were allowed onto the high-speed tracks , when the cheapest fare was over 60 euros.

In the case of its private competitor, Iryo, average fares are generally even cheaper, both on a case-by-case basis and on average, with tickets for the same dates ranging from 38 to 48 euros.