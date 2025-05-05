Traditional 'Día de las Cruces' festival celebrated in the Axarquía

SUR in English Nerja Monday, 5 May 2025, 11:39 Compartir

The most eastern towns of Malaga province's Axarquía area (Torrox, Frigiliana and Nerja) celebrated the “Día de las Cruces” on 3 May, a tradition that is also still popular in the Granada and Cordoba provinces of the Andalucía region.

“El Día de las Cruces” sees large decorated crosses installed in local squares surrounded by items related to Andalusian culture and agriculture: copper and ceramic ware; flamenco dresses, shawls or guitars and local fruits and vegetables. This year 13 crosses were displayed across the town in the hope of a bountiful harvest for the local farmers.

Apcun Nerja (association of presidents of communities/residential developments of Nerja) brought together more than 100 members and guests at the town’s Algarrobo estate. Apcun represents 62 of the many developments in Nerja and works with the town hall to improve infrastructures and services for these local residents.

David Andrews

David Jiménez, president of Apcun, introduced foreign residents to this quintessential Nerja festivity and with his team offered attendees an enormous paella, live music from the Reload Band, a bar and barbecue and a selection of local sweet delicacies including loquats, loquats in sugarcane honey, marcochas (popcorn dipped in sugarcane honey), arropía (sugarcane-honey sweets), cake and “roscos” (homemade doughnuts), as well as a bouncy castle for the children.