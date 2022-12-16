Town halls along the Costas providing help with voting registration malaga The deadline to return the form is 15 January for British and other non-EU citizens who have been resident in Spain for at least three years

Town halls in Malaga and Granada provinces are starting to issue reminders as well as information about the system to register to vote in local elections in Spain for non-EU residents, including the new system for British residents.

Letters are being sent out from the electoral census office (Oficina del Censo Electoral) to all British and non-EU citizens already registered as living in Spain for a continuous period of three years.

The letters are written in Spanish and English and include a form which must be filled in and returned in order to vote in the country's local elections, which are taking place across Spain on 28 May.

Residents have up until 15 January to return their forms by normal post using the self reply envelope that doesn't need a stamp.

The forms can also be taken to the relevant town hall or registration can also be done online with a digital signature. This can be done via: https://sede.ine.gob.es with the cl@ve or using the CTT number included in the letter.

There is information and an example of the letter on the British Embassy Facebook page, Brits in Spain.

The foreigners' departments at Mijas and Nerja town halls have both said that they have had some enquiries by phone and email and that they are assisting foreign residents with the form.

The foreigners department in Periana said that many residents had received their letters and that the town hall was on hand to offer help if necessary, but that most people were finding the process "quite straightforward".

Almuñécar town hall has started an information campaign. Launching it earlier this week, the mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said, "The town hall is providing the 6,841 foreign citizens information about their rights so that they can vote in the upcoming local elections." He added that help is available at the town hall's offices in Almuñécar and La Herradura.

The system also applies to Norwegian residents in Spain but people from other EU countries will not see the voting registration system change. EU citizens can register to vote at their local town hall or via the methods given above.