Costa del Sol Tourist Board's head wants the Malaga coastline to be declared a disaster zone The recent strong winds and sea swells have caused serious damage to the beaches just as tourists are about to arrive at Easter

The head of the Costa del Sol Tourist Board, Francisco Salado, is calling for the Malaga coast to be declared a disaster zone because of the damage caused by the recent strong winds and sea swells, and says he is “seriously worried” about the situation.

“The government has to stop looking the other way and act immediately. Easter is a really important time for the Costa del Sol and all the hard work by councils and businesses to have the beaches in perfect condition has been for nothing because of the lack of effective measures to protect and stabilise them,” he says.

"The beaches are our biggest tourist attraction"

Salado, who is also the president of the Diputación de Malaga – the provincial authority – has spoken to mayors on the Costa del Sol about the extent of the damage to their beaches and what needs to be done urgently and in the medium term to remedy the problem. “The beaches are our biggest tourist attraction and we rely on them being in good condition,” he says.

He points out that many councils have drawn up projects to stabilise and protect their beaches against storms like these, and have made it known that they are prepared to contribute financially to the works, but nothing has been done.

Easter bookings

Flight and hotel bookings are looking very positive for the Costa del Sol over Easter, and Salado points out that 117,000 families and 14,000 businesses in Malaga province rely on tourism to make a living.

“We have had two really difficult years because of the pandemic and the restrictions, and now because neither the government nor the Coastal Authority have been prepared to take action when it was needed, the recovery of the tourism sector and the economy of Malaga and Andalucía is in jeopardy," he says.