New tourism website gives 10,000 reasons to visit Malaga province It gives details on everything from heritage and nature to food and traditions, as well as detailed itineraries and places to visit

The new website showcases the attractions of the 103 municipalities in the province

Being a visitor to Malaga province has never been easier thanks to a new website launched as part of the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority. All the best elements of the province, from local towns and traditions to tourist hot spots and fun itineraries are now available all in one easily accessible place.

The website has over 10,000 tourist attractions and points of interest in all the 103 Malaga municipalities. With 1,200 reviews of cultural heritage spaces, more than 3,000 recreational and cultural activities, 550 leisure establishments, as well as gastronomy, history and publications, you will always be able to find something new and exciting to experience in the province.

The president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado, explained that, "the new website tries to provide both visitors and tourists as well as the people of Malaga with the wide range of offers from all the towns and cities of the province.”

The website aims to emphasise the diversity and contrasts in the region as you travel from inland to the coast. Details of major provincial projects are also available, including Gran Senda de Málaga, Caminito del Rey, Senda Litoral, Senda Azul, Corredor Verde del Guadalhorce, Birding Málaga and local fiestas of tourism interest.

As well as detailed itineraries and guides the website has over 31,000 photographs, videos and galleries as well as hundreds of guides and publications available to download for free.

The website is available in four languages: Spanish, English, French and German.