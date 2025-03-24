A tour of lakes, springs and waterfalls in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 24 March 2025, 14:20 Compartir

Not since the month of March when the Covid pandemic really kicked off have we had a few months as rainy and as beneficial for the province's aquifers as this one. Unlike in 2020, this time round there is no lockdown to prevent us from enjoying the positive effects that the water is having in many corners of Malaga. The headwaters of many rivers are flowing strongly in almost the entire province. Not all of them are easily accessible. However, some can be reached by road or by taking a hiking trail.

Among the more accessible ones that will be showing their best side right now are the water sources for the Guaro river in Periana and the spring at Cuevas del Becerro. The former had its 'reventón', as the villagers call it, which is when it burst forth for the first time in ages just a few days ago. Of course, it is not known for sure how many days it will be like a raging torrent. The second has already erupted on several occasions in this hydrological year (since 1 October).

Better known than these springs where important rivers originate are the unofficial sources of watercourses such as the Guadalhorce or the Genal. The first of these is the Fuente de los Cien Caños in Villanueva del Trabuco, which has been gushing for several weeks from its 100-plus water spouts. There are several hiking trails that start or pass by from there. The most recommended is the footpath that links this fountain with the village to which it belongs, as it accompanies the river for a good part of the route.

As for the so-called 'nacimiento del Genal' (the source to the Genal river), which had dried up months ago, it is also showing off its best side right now. Located at the entrance to the village of Igualeja, it is considered one of the sources to one of the most important rivers in the Serranía de Ronda, but it is by no means the only one. In fact, you can also go to Júzcar village to find another, somewhat more secluded spot where the waters flow with some force after the rains.

In the Alto Genal area further up the mountains here, there are also more great sights that involve water, places like the Chorreras de Balastar, accessed by a circular route that starts in Faraján, or the Sima del Diablo, also in Júzcar, although in this case you would have to hire a specialist, outdoor pursuits company as it involves canyoning to reach there.

The Guadiaro river and some of its tributaries also have spectacular sights to be seen in certain locations. Among the most accessible are the waterfalls of the Guadiaro as it leaves the Cueva del Gato (cave shaped like the mouth of a cat) and the river source at Estación de Benaoján. Also in this village, the Guadiaro offers a spectacular waterfall, although with less height.

The effects of the rains are also particularly noticeable in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. The Turón, the Verde and the Grande rivers also offer impressive water flows from their sources. The same goes for their waterfalls, especially in the Turón. Within the municipal borders of El Burgo such a waterfall can be seen at El Dique dam or at the waterfall located near the border with Ardales.

However, the best way to see spectacular waterfalls right now is to follow the hiking trail that passes the waterfalls near Tolox. This circular route is over ten kilometres long and takes you past the Horcajuelos, Poza de la Virgen and La Rejía waterfalls. The latter, with a drop of over 50 metres, is considered to be the largest in Malaga province.

Less dizzying but equally spectacular are the wetlands in inland Malaga province. Between the municipalities of Archidona, Campillos, Fuente de Piedra, Alameda and Humilladero, a veritable route of lakes awaits the visitor. All are now well-stocked with water to face a spring that promises to be spectacular from a scenic, but also an ecological point of view.

All these places are protected as nature reserves, of which the most important is the lake at Fuente de Piedra, but there are also other important ones such as the Chica and Grande in Archidona, or the series of mini lakes located around Campillos. Even wetlands that had completely dried up in recent months, such as the lake at La Ratosa and other wetlands in this inland area, have been brought back to life.

With this great mix of ingredients including water, earth and Mother Nature, Malaga will surely be experiencing one of the best springs in living memory for locals and visitors alike to enjoy some excursions, weekend getaways and hiking.