Possibility of tornadoes and waterspouts and yellow warning for rainfall in Malaga province on Wednesday

One year since the 'dana' tragedy that devastated Valencia on 29 October 2024 and the weather is still in the headlines.

Coinciding with the tragic anniversary, state meteorological agency Aemet has activated a yellow warning for rainfall in the province on Wednesday, which is significantly lighter than the red alert a year ago. The rain on Tuesday afternoon was not heavy, with just 2mm in the wettest area - Ojén.

For Wednesday, Aemet has extended the yellow alert period in Malaga. Only the northern part of the province (the Antequera district and the surrounding area) are exempt. The weather today is influenced by anomalies attributable to the instability caused when warm, humid air above the surface of the water encounters the colder air of the atmosphere. This could also contribute to phenomena such as tornadoes and waterspouts.

When?

The yellow warning is active from 9am until midnight. The heaviest rainfall is expected around 6-7pm. The probability of rainfall from midday onwards is 100% and there is a 70% chance of 25mm in one hour and 70mm in 12 hours. The temperature will range between 18C and 23C.

The rain is expected to cease on Thursday, but it will return on Sunday, although it will not be as heavy.