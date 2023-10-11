Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain but will the major stores in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol be open?
The country's National Day (12 October) falls on a Thursday this year, so some lucky people will be able to take a long 'puente' weekend. But what about those who work in the retail sector?

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:46

Some lucky people in Spain will be able to take a long 'puente' (bridge) holiday from Thursday onwards as the country's National Day (12 October) falls midweek this year. And the question as to whether major stores and shopping centres in Malaga city and on the Costa del Sol will be open the answer is yes, as determined by the extra dates set by the Junta de Andalucía's trade board.

In Malaga city, the shopping centres that will be open are Rosaleda, Larios Centro, Malaga Plaza, Vialia Malaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga, and Malaga Nostrum. Large stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Carrefour, Worten, Conforama, or Verdecora will also open their doors, while commercial premises with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to choose whether to open on these extra dates or not.

Across the province, the shopping centres that will be open are Miramar in Fuengirola, Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada in Marbella, El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga and the CostasolCentro in Torremolinos.

