Image of a lightning strike in Coín. Miguel Santos Forner
Thunderstorm unleashes impressive lightning strikes over Malaga province
Weather

Thunderstorm unleashes impressive lightning strikes over Malaga province

Most of them occurred at dawn in the western area and in the regions of Ronda and Antequera

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:39

During Thursday night and early Friday morning, the sky over Malaga was lit up intermittently with a succession of hundreds of lightning strikes that attracted the attention of countless citizens.

According to José Luis Escudero, expert in Malaga meteorology and author of the blog, 'Tormentas y rayos', more than 4,300 were recorded throughout Spain and more than 2,000 in Andalucía. In the province of Malaga they were mostly concentrated in the western area of Malaga and in the regions of Ronda and Antequera.

According to the forecast of the national meteorological agency (Aemet), the entry and passage through the Spanish mainland of a front associated with an Atlantic squall will cause widespread rainfall this Friday, which will spread from south to north, and will put 13 autonomous communities under a rain and storm warning.

Another of the lightning strikes captured early this morning in Malaga. Miguel Santos Forner

In the case of the province of Malaga, the yellow warning for rain and risk of storms will end at 10am. Aemet issued the alert yesterday for the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce, Ronda, and Antequera due to a forecast of up to 20 mm of rainfall in one hour, and also stated that the storms could be accompanied by hail.

Amet map of lightning strikes recorded during the early hours of this morning.

Thus, today (Friday), warnings have been issued in Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén and Seville (Andalucía), as well as in parts of Aragon, Asturias and the mountain range and Picos de Europa, Avila, Burgos, Leon, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria and Zamora, Castile-La Mancha, Extremadura and Galicia.

