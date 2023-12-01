Three doctors from Malaga named among Spain's best in top rankings list A prestigious international medical directory has revealed the 50 specialists and medical units that are most highly valued in the private medicine sector

Three doctors from Malaga have been included in a prestigious list which ranks the top 50 private healthcare practitioners in the country.

Surgeon Dr César Ramírez Plaza, dentist Dr Alberto Cuevas Millán and rheumatologist Dr Antonio Ponce Vargas were honoured in the Top Doctors medical directory, which is determined by the ratings of other healthcare practitioners.

In their tenth year, the awards recognise the work of the specialists in the past year through an open survey process, where doctors, some of whom have more than 25 years of experience, have their say on their colleagues' performances. This year, results were considered from more than 5,000 surveys.

César Ramírez

He is "a renowned general surgeon and expert in oncological surgery in Malaga and Marbella with two decades of medical experience", Top Doctors pointed out. He specialises in oncological surgery, endocrine surgery, thyroid cancer surgery, colon cancer surgery, breast cancer surgery and hepatobiliary cancer surgery.

Ramírez started his career with a degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Malaga, and obtained the title of specialist in general and digestive system surgery through the MIR at the Carlos Haya University Hospital in Malaga. He underwent specific training at the Hepatobiliary Service of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He is accredited in six EBSQ specialities of the European Union of Medical Specialists: oncological surgery, multi-organ donor surgery, pancreas transplant, liver transplant, liver, biliary tract and pancreas surgery and endocrine Surgery.

Ramírez is currently head of the general and digestive surgery department at the Hospital Quirón salud in Malaga.

Alberto Cuevas

Dr Alberto Cuevas Millán is "a renowned dentist" from Malaga with almost four decades of professional experience. "He is a reference in Andalucía in odontology and stomatology," Top Doctors pointed out. Today, he is the medical director of the Cuevas Queipo Clinic where he specialises in dental implants, sleep apnoea, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) pathologies, bruxism, digital smile design, dental aesthetics and dental veneers.

With a degree and PhD in Medicine and Surgery and a PhD in Dentistry, he has an extensive training career, with numerous master's degrees from prestigious international universities, such as dental aesthetics (USA), orthodontics (Madrid), and oral surgery and implantology from the International University of Catalonia. He is also a lecturer for master's and postgraduate dental courses at various universities and international institutions.

Cuevas is also the author of numerous scientific articles written about his speciality and has participated in multiple dental conferences. He has received numerous awards for his work as a dentist in Malaga and currently directs the Cuevas Queipo Dental Clinic.

Antonio Ponce Vargas

Antonio Ponce Vargas is "a leading rheumatologist in Malaga", according to Top Doctors. He has more than 25 years' experience in the profession and extensive training in different fields of the speciality. He graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Malaga and has a special interest in inflammatory rheumatisms (arthritis). He currently runs his own private rheumatology practice in Malaga.

He is also a medical expert in assessing people's capacity to work, as well as a medical advisor to various fibromyalgia patient associations and the National Association of People Affected by Ehlers-Danlos and Hyperlaxity Syndromes (ASEDH). He has been president of the Andalusian Rheumatology League.

The most Top Doctors awards were in Madrid with nine, then Barcelona (8), Valencia (3), and Malaga (3).