Hot terral wind set to make temperatures soar in Malaga province warns Spanish Met Office The area was not affected by the high temperatures experienced in many parts of the country over the weekend, but the terral wind is likely to make the mercury rise for a couple of days and a weather alert has been issued for the Costa del Sol on Tuesday

While in places like Andújar, in Jaén, the temperature reached 42.3C on Friday, and on Sunday eight provinces in Spain were warned that they could expect a high of over 38C, Malaga enjoyed a relatively cool weekend. However, that is about to change.

The terral wind is to blame. On Sunday the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said this hot wind was due to reach Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley late in the day and will continue at least until Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to drop again.

Weather expert José Luis Escudero has written on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos that the usual areas where the westerly wind blows across land can expect to be affected.

Blow the calima away

“The good thing is that it will blow the calima away,” he said, referring to the airborne dust from the Sahara desert. The bad news is that in some places, including Malaga city, the temperature is going to be between 32C and 35C for a couple of days. In fact, Aemet is forecasting 35C in the city and 34 in the Axarquía.

“It’s possible that in Malaga the terral will affect some districts more than others, so the temperature could differ within just a few kilometres,” said Escudero.

Meanwhile, those in Ronda and Antequera can expect a high of between 25C and 30C today, Monday. From Tuesday the temperatures should cool a little in general, and will only reach 30C in the Axarquía.

As if the terral were not enough, Aemet is also expecting to issue a yellow weather warning for rough seas on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday, because of force 7 westerly and south-westerly winds between midday and 8pm.