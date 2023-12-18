If the Simpsons took a family holiday to the Costa del Sol this is what it would look like

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 18 December 2023, 16:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

Two Andalusian travel bloggers have used artificial intelligence to create a Simpsons episode, but on the Costa del Sol.

The siblings from Huelva, Abraham and Blanca, creators of the travel blog Andaluciavibes.com showed through a string of images what a trip to Malaga province for the popular American cartoon family would look like. the creative series shows Homer and Margaret, along with their children Bart, Lisa and Maggie, at different landmarks in the province, with one image evening showing the family wearing Malaga CF and Unicaja shirts as they cheer on the teams at La Rosaleda and Martín Carpena stadiums.

Abraham, a computer engineer, and Blanca, who has a degree in tourism, said: "With the Andalucía Vibes project we aim to visit the 800 municipalities in the region and generate content for the blog to showcase everything the region has to offer tourists". As part of their strategy, they looked for an original and creative way to showcase all the good things Andalucía has to offer and chose the Simpsons series as it is known worldwide. "Anyone watching it from anywhere in the world would identify with it," Abraham added.

What would a hypothetical Simpsons holiday in Malaga be like? The young content creators reveal the journey of the family, which starts with them enjoying Christmas Malaga city, capturing the awe-inspiring Calle Larios' light show, then they recharge their batteries at El Pimpi before a visit to the Pompidou Centre, and the beaches of La Malagueta. The Simpsons family also cheered on Malaga CF at La Rosaleda and Unicaja at the Martín Carpena. In Malaga province, they made stops at the Caminito del Rey, Marbella, Ronda, Júzcar, Frigiliana and the Axarquía. They even go to the Malaga fair and enjoy the best view of Malaga city from Gibralfaro.

The Simpsons' journey on the Costa del Sol

Andalucíavibes.com

The Simpsons enjoy the Christmas spirit in the heart of Malaga city, on Calle Larios.

Andalucíavibes.com

The Simpsons are in the stands at La Rosaleda cheering on Malaga CF, even wearing the team's shirts.

Andalucíavibes.com

Like many other tourists, they also visit the El Pimpi restaurant, where they refuel their energy levels before their next adventure.

Andalucíavibes.com

They also discover the magic of Malaga's feria.

Andalucíavibes.com

As in any family, some are football fans and others basketball fans. So the Simpsons make time to go to a Unicaja match.

Andalucíavibes.com

Culture is on the cards on this trip, as they thoroughly enjoy a visit to the Pompidou Centre.

Andalucíavibes.com

And after getting to know Malaga city, they decide to tour the province. The first stop is Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

Andalucíavibes.com

A day's shopping in Puerto Banús is a must, after admiring the megayachts moored there.

Andalucíavibes.com

Then they continue the journey to a must-see: Malaga province's famous El Caminito del Rey gorge walk.

Andalucíavibes.com

A visit to Júzcar, the popular Smurf village, is another visit where the whole family have a great time.

Andalucíavibes.com

And from there to Ronda, where the Tajo gorge deeply impresses them.

Andalucíavibes.com

From one end of the province to the other, as the Simpsons walk the streets of Frigiliana.

Andalucíavibes.com

In this area of the Costa del Sol they also discover the avocado plantations of the Axarquia.

Andalucíavibes.com

And back to Malaga city for a stroll along La Malagueta beach.

Andalucíavibes.com

Followed by a visit to the Gibralfaro castle.

Andalucíavibes.com

To finish, is what Matt Groening considers to be the most famous panoramic view of Malaga.