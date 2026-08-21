Malaga ends Feria week with stable weather amid heavy rainfall alerts in Spain

Malaga is set to bring its fair to a close in fine weather, with no major changes in the weather forecast.

According to the Aemet ... state meteorological agency, the skies will remain clear and temperatures stable over the next few days.

This Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, with patches of low cloud in the interior of the province. Minimum temperatures will remain largely unchanged, while maximum temperatures will rise. Winds will be light from the west, with a moderate westerly along the coast, occasionally strong. Temperatures will range between 22-33C.

Saturday expects partly cloudy or clear skies, with temperatures rising slightly, apart from a drop in maximum temperatures around Malaga city. Winds will be light and variable in the interior and westerly along the coast. Temperatures in the city will range between 22C and 30C

Similar is the forecast for Sunday: partly cloudy or clear skies, cloudy with the possibility of light or locally moderate rainfall from the afternoon onwards in the western third.

Cloud cover will develop during the day in the eastern interior mountain ranges, with the possibility of occasional showers in Andalucía. Temperatures will fall in the western half, while remaining unchanged elsewhere.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south in the eastern third and from the west in the rest of the region. There will be westerly winds in the Strait of Gibraltar, occasionally moderate. Temperatures will range between 21C and 29C.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province