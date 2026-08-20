Malaga province anticipates cooler temperatures and possibly rain this Thursday

20/08/2026 a las 09:48h.

The penultimate week of August is set to draw to a close with a change in the weather that some people might even welcome: less ... heat, unsettled weather and a chance of rain. That said, Thursday might not be the best day to go to the beach.

A trough over Andalucía and Malaga province will switch the forecast from the yellow warning for heat on Wednesday to a sudden drop in temperatures and, possibly, rain.

"It will be an unsettled day, with localised showers and the occasional storm. Temperatures will fall across the board," the Aemet state meteorological agency website says.

A trough is an area of low atmospheric pressure that forms between two areas of high pressure, as SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero explains.

"The trough is expected to reach the province from the early hours of the morning, accompanied by strong winds along the Malaga coast. Light showers are likely to occur in some parts of the province and maybe even some coastal areas. The highest probability of rainfall will be in the interior," Escudero writes on his blog 'Tormentas y rayos'.

According to Aemet, the temperature in Malaga city will drop from 37C to 33C on Thursday and then further to 32C at the weekend. The minimum temperature will be below 20C. A few showers are also expected in the city.

The drop in temperatures will be more pronounced in the interior, with a high of 27C in Ronda, down from 34C on Wednesday. In the Antequera area, temperatures will fall from 36C to 31C.

Across Andalucía as a whole, Thursday will be characterised in the eastern interior areas by partly cloudy skies that will become increasingly overcast, with showers and thunderstorms, which are most likely to occur in the mountainous areas and during the afternoon.

These storms may be locally very heavy and accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind. Elsewhere in the region, intervals of cloudy skies are expected, with showers that may occasionally be accompanied by storms, according to the forecast.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province