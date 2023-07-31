This is precisely when the 'train' of Starlink satellites will be visible from the south of Spain this week The Elon Musk-owned Space X satellites will cross the sky very close to the Spanish mainland over the next few days

If you spot an unusual line of bright lights in the skies above the south of Spain this week you don't need to worry. They're not UFOs but instead a 'train' of Starlink satellites from SpaceX, a company that is part of the Elon Musk empire, along with Tesla and Twitter (recently rebranded as 'X').

The chain of satellites will cross very close to Spanish mainland , so it is highly likely that they will be seen from many points of Malaga province, the Andalucía region and other parts of the Iberian Peninsula until Thursday.

According to the SpaceX flight plan, the 22 satellites that make up the Starlink-95 (G6-7) mission will be visible in the sky every night until Thursday 3 August. Specifically, both today (Monday, 31 July) and Tuesday night they will be clearly visible from Malaga.

The project's own website indicates that these satellites have been visible in the Malaga sky for a few days now. The next opportunity to see them will be on Monday 31 July at 10.51pm (for six minutes) and Tuesday 1 August at 10.01pm hours. In both cases there should be a good view as it will pass from west to southeast.

Starlink is a satellite internet project that aims to have around 12,000 satellites in orbit. Owned by billionaire Elon Musk, this constellation of thousands of small satellites will orbit at altitudes between 450 and 1,200 km and aim to provide planetary-wide internet coverage, with multiple applications in scientific, civilian and military fields.

These satellites are being launched in batches of 60 and are visible from Earth. The satellites will eventually separate by unravelling from the line and will only be visible at dusk and dawn, but they have turned out to be brighter than expected. The large solar panels they feature are reflecting sunlight back to Earth and astronomers have already complained that they could be brighter than some stars and this will hinder studies of space and observation of the night sky.