Could this be the end of horse-drawn carriages for tourists in Malaga? Political party Ciudadanos is proposing a motion to ban the transport that takes visitors on tours around the city's key attractions at the next full council meeting, believing 'a society is more advanced the better it treats its pets and animals'

Some locals in Malaga have signalled their intent to file a motion to propose the banning of horse-drawn carriages in Malaga. Although, still popular with tourists visiting the city, there are only 25 licences currently active, half the number it was a decade ago.

The motion will be proposed by councillor, Noelia Losada, who is the Ciudadanos candidate for mayor of Malaga in the next municipal elections. She said, “Animal welfare is a growing concern in society. We consider that a society is more advanced the better it treats its pets and animals“.