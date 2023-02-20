Could this be the end of horse-drawn carriages for tourists in Malaga?

Sections
MATÍAS STUBER
Malaga.
Monday, 20 february 2023, 11:40
Some locals in Malaga have signalled their intent to file a motion to propose the banning of horse-drawn carriages in Malaga. Although, still popular with tourists visiting the city, there are only 25 licences currently active, half the number it was a decade ago.
The motion will be proposed by councillor, Noelia Losada, who is the Ciudadanos candidate for mayor of Malaga in the next municipal elections. She said, “Animal welfare is a growing concern in society. We consider that a society is more advanced the better it treats its pets and animals“.
The political party's position is supported by various veterinary reports, that state “if an animal stands for a long time, without any movement, it can cause injuries to tendons, muscles and bones”.
Ciudadanos argues that the new animal welfare law in Spain lacks clarity on certain issues, specifically working animals for tourism purposes. “The new law establishes the requirements and the categorisation of what is meant by a pet and leaves out, for example, animals that are considered to work. We do not understand how working animals do not have greater protection”.
Losada is urging the City Council to buy the carriage operator's licences and help them in the process of training and finding new work. “We are committed to continuing with this action, which, although it is not easy, we consider necessary. But we are clear about it: the horse-drawn carriages must end on the streets of Malaga. In other Mediterranean cities, such as Barcelona or Palma de Mallorca, this tourist transport system has been prohibited”, said Losada.
