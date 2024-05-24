These are the Sundays and public holidays when shops in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol will be allowed to open in 2025

Shops in Malaga city will be able to open every day throughout summer.

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 24 May 2024

The Andalusian Trade Council has given the green light to the calendar of Sundays and public holidays that commercial businesses will be able to open during 2025 across the region.

As a general rule, shops will be able to open their doors on 16 public holidays, although this number will be higher in municipalities declared as Zonas de Gran Afluencia Turística (i.e. where the tourist spend is high, such as Malaga city and the main tourist towns along the Costa del Sol - including Algarrobo, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga).

The calendar that has the final seal of approval provides for businesses to open on two public holidays in January, one in April, one in June, one in July, three in August, one in October, two in November and five in December.

The timetable that has finally been approved allows for stores to open on the following days:

• Sunday 5 January

• Sunday 12 January

• Thursday 17 April (Maundy Thursday)

• Sunday 29 June

• Sunday 6 July

• Sunday 3 August

• Friday 15 August

• Sunday 31 August

• Monday 13 October

• Saturday 1 November

• Sunday 30 November

• Saturday 6 December

• Monday 8 December

• Sunday 14 December

• Sunday 21 December

• Sunday 28 December

In addition, the municipalities declared a high-spending area for tourism (as is the case with Malaga city) will also be able to open throughout Easter Week, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday inclusive, and during the entire summer period (1 June to 30 September).