Works on the road between Moclinejo and Almáchar. sur
These are the 14 roads across Malaga province to be resurfaced by the provincial authority
Infrastructure

These are the 14 roads across Malaga province to be resurfaced by the provincial authority

The Diputación in Malaga will invest 5.3 million euros on road improvements in the Serranía de Ronda, Sierra de las Nieves, Valle del Guadalhorce, Axarquía and Antequera

Antonio M. Romero

Friday, 17 May 2024, 13:25

A total of 5.3 million euros. That is the amount that the Diputación de Malaga will invest in the new plan to tarmac 14 roads within the province's road network. The work will improve the road surface in sections with potholes, or where the road surface is very uneven and out of shape. In some cases it is also planned to repair and make changes to roadside ditches.

The roads affected are in the areas of the Serranía de Ronda, Sierra de las Nieves, Valle del Guadalhorce, Axarquía and Antequera. Plans were approved last Tuesday by the provincial government. This is the third road-improvement plan to be carried out in the last three years on roads within the province's remit (usually roads identified by MA-XXXX). In the two previous undertakings 40 roads were affected.

President of the Diputación de Málaga Francisco Salado explained that the meeting of the Diputación's governing body has given the green light to all the projects drawn up by the Roads and Roadworks service and has approved the call for tenders, through an open procedure, for all work to go ahead.

These are the road numbers where these roadworks will be undertaken:

Salado added that the projects have been divided into lots so that each required action is carried out independently. This is intended to favour small and medium-sized enterprises in tendering for these contracts. He also stressed that this plan should facilitate faster connections from the affected municipalities to major road networks.

