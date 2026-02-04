Malaga traffic on Wednesday: roads closed in the province

Photo of the A-373 at kilometre 48, between Cortes de la Frontera and Ubrique, on Wednesday.

Storm Leonardo has left a mark on Malaga province's road network. Several roads remain closed on Wednesday, with new stretches joining due to flooding and landslides.

The roads that are currently disrupting traffic are: A-366 through the town of Guaro, the A-369 in Algatocín, the A-373 in Cortes de la Frontera, the A-7150 in Casares, the A-7286 in Campillos, the MA-4100 in Villanuva del Trabuco, the MA-8302 in Estepona, the MA-8401 in Jimera de Líbar and the N-331 in Antequera.

The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a red warning for heavy rain in the Serranía de Ronda area, yellow in the Antequera district and amber for the rest of the province. There is also an amber warning for coastal phenomena in the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquia district.