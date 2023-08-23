These are the 12 pedestrian bridges over A-7 on the Costa del Sol that are due to be repaired

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has finalised the 1.8-million-euro works contract for the repair of 12 pedestrian bridges over the A-7 motorway in Estepona, Marbella and Mijas.

In a statement the Ministry said the work will be financed by the European Next Generation funds, within the framework of the Recovery Plan.

The pedestrian bridges over the A-7 that are due to be repaired.

The bridges are located between kilometres 158.92 and 197.65 of the A-7 motorway at the following points (PP.KK.), according to the Mitma Bridge Management System: 158+920; 163+130; 163+700; 165+100; 183+850; 184+320; 189+070; 191+000; 192+920; 195+300; 197+100 and 197+650. The kilometre points mentioned correspond to the old kilometre markers of the A-7, since this motorway is currently being re-numbered in the provinces of Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Cadiz.

The work is aimed at repairing the deteriorated walkways and bridges which are subject to damage from the sea air. The project includes repairs to handrails, ranging from replacement in the most serious cases to sanding and painting in milder cases. There will also be work to improve the durability of the concrete faces with the application of corrosion inhibitors, waterproof coatings or anti-carbonation paints.

The works are included in the Recovery Plan envisages investing up to 357 million euros of EU funds to modernise more than 80 tunnels and enhance the protection of wildlife and vulnerable users on the state road network.