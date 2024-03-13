These are the 12 municipalities in Malaga where Vodafone will roll out its 5G service this year

SUE Malaga Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 18:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than seven million people in Andalucía, including both individuals and companies, will be connected by the end of this year to Vodafone's 5G network on the 700 Mhz frequency. The telecommunications company has announced that 182 municipalities in the region will be connected to its network by the end of 2024.

In Malaga province, another dozen areas will benefit from this high-speed technology and Álora, Archidona, Ardales, Casabermeja, Frigiliana, Fuente de Piedra, Guaro, Mollina, Monda, Ojén, Riogordo and Sierra de Yeguas will all be added to the Vodafone 5G network. These new areas are in addition to 22 deployed last year.

In a statement released on Tuesday 12 March, Vodafone said that the new municipalities are in addition to the 174 that had 5G in 2023, making a total of 356. All together, more than seven million people in Andalucía will have "better coverage, especially inside buildings" and "high availability of bandwidth and data transmission, as well as in rural areas and small towns in the region", the statement added.

In Andalucía, this extension of coverage will include municipalities in all eight provinces of the region. Specifically, it will reach towns with more than 15,000 inhabitants, such as Écija, but above all towns with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, such as Vilches (Jaén province), Sierra de Yeguas (Malaga), and Fuenteheridos in Huelva province. In fact, of the 182 new Andalusian municipalities with a 5G network, 110 have fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

Vodafone's regional director in Andalucía and Extremadura, Rafael Alcaide, said: "With this new 5G network deployment, we are once again demonstrating our intention to drive digital transformation, reduce the digital divide and provide connectivity to all businesses, the general public and administrations in Andalucía, whether in large or small municipalities."

Over the course of this year, more people in the region "will be able to download content five times faster than with the 4G network and enjoy better coverage indoors, as well as lower latency for accessing content," the company added.