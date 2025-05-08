These are the 45 Costa del Sol beaches that will fly the coveted blue flag this summer

Raquel Merino Malaga Thursday, 8 May 2025, 09:41 Compartir

The Costa del Sol has increased the number of beaches that will fly the blue flags for environmental quality this summer to 45. The distinction is awarded by the Fundación de Educación Ambiental (FEE) to those beaches that meet certain standards of environmental quality, safety, accessibility and services.

Two Malaga province beaches have been added to this list for the first time: the Los Monteros (Adelfas) beach in Marbella and El Cenicero-Las Dunas in Torrox, while a third - La Carihuela-Montemar in Torremolinos - is returning after years without the distinction.

In addition, the FEE jury has awarded Fuengirola with a special mention for its lifeguard services and Malaga city with a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities.

Here is the complete list of blue flag beaches on the Costa del Sol:

Algarrobo

Algarrobo Costa

Benalmádena

Fuente de la Salud

Carvajal

Casares

Ancha

Fuengirola

Carvajal

Boliches-Gaviotas

Castillo

Fuengirola

Malaga city

Caleta

El Dedo

El Palo

Malagueta

Misericordia

Pedregalejo

San Andrés

Manilva

Sabinillas

Marbella

Cabopino

Casablanca

El Cable

El Faro

La Fontanilla

Nagüeles

Puerto Banús-Levante

Los Monteros (Adelfas)

San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina)

Venus-Bajadilla

Mijas

La Cala

El Bombo

Calahonda I (Royal Beach-La Luna)

El Chaparral

Calahonda (Riviera)

Nerja

Burriana

Maro

Playazo Chucho

Torrecilla

Torremolinos

Los Álamos

Carihuela-Montemar

El Bajondillo

Playamar

Torrox

El Morche

Ferrara

Cenicero-Las Dunas

Vélez-Málaga

Benajarafe

La Caleta (Paseo)

Torre del Mar (Paseo Marítimo)