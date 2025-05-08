These are the 45 Costa del Sol beaches that will fly the coveted blue flag this summer

Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Thursday, 8 May 2025, 09:41
The Costa del Sol has increased the number of beaches that will fly the blue flags for environmental quality this summer to 45. The distinction is awarded by the Fundación de Educación Ambiental (FEE) to those beaches that meet certain standards of environmental quality, safety, accessibility and services.
Two Malaga province beaches have been added to this list for the first time: the Los Monteros (Adelfas) beach in Marbella and El Cenicero-Las Dunas in Torrox, while a third - La Carihuela-Montemar in Torremolinos - is returning after years without the distinction.
In addition, the FEE jury has awarded Fuengirola with a special mention for its lifeguard services and Malaga city with a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities.
Here is the complete list of blue flag beaches on the Costa del Sol:
Algarrobo
Algarrobo Costa
Benalmádena
Fuente de la Salud
Carvajal
Casares
Ancha
Fuengirola
Carvajal
Boliches-Gaviotas
Castillo
Fuengirola
Malaga city
Caleta
El Dedo
El Palo
Malagueta
Misericordia
Pedregalejo
San Andrés
Manilva
Sabinillas
Marbella
Cabopino
Casablanca
El Cable
El Faro
La Fontanilla
Nagüeles
Puerto Banús-Levante
Los Monteros (Adelfas)
San Pedro de Alcántara (Guadalmina)
Venus-Bajadilla
Mijas
La Cala
El Bombo
Calahonda I (Royal Beach-La Luna)
El Chaparral
Calahonda (Riviera)
Nerja
Burriana
Maro
Playazo Chucho
Torrecilla
Torremolinos
Los Álamos
Carihuela-Montemar
El Bajondillo
Playamar
Torrox
El Morche
Ferrara
Cenicero-Las Dunas
Vélez-Málaga
Benajarafe
La Caleta (Paseo)
Torre del Mar (Paseo Marítimo)
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.