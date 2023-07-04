These are the biggest tax defaulters in Malaga province, owing more than 800 million euros to the Treasury On the blacklist of companies that owe the most money to Spain's tax authorities there are development, construction, tourism, car dealerships and rent-a-car businesses

Nuria Triguero Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The latest list of tax defaulters in Span has been released, revealing at least 224 companies in Malaga province that have debts with tax authorities.

The national list of individuals and companies owing more than 600,000 euros to the tax agency includes a total of 6,076 debtors, both individuals (1,009) and legal entities (5,067), as of 31 December 2022, totalling 15.2 billion euros.

Among them are at least 224 companies with tax headquarters in the province of Malaga (compared to 248 last year) with debts totalling 804 million euros. Despite a decrease in the number of Malaga companies included in the file, the total amount of debt has increased by almost 100 million euros in just one year, from 708 to 804 million euros.

In addition to the companies are individuals who owe more than 600,000 euros to the Treasury, but it is impossible to know the exact number of those who reside in Malaga, as unlike the companies, there is no code in their tax identification number that indicates their location.

But who are these big tax debtors?

Failed companies left by the construction crisis in the province of Malaga continue to top the ranking. No surprise, Aifos continues to be the Malaga company that owes the most to the tax authorities. The developer, now defunct, has one of the largest debts to the Treasury in the country with a negative balance of 91.4 million euros.

But the debts of Aifos’ subsidiaries must be added to that, such as Construcciones y Promociones Ziur (37.7 million) and Sun Farm (32 million), as well as those of the founders of Aifos: Jesús Ruiz Casado (15.56 million euros) and Teresa Maldonado Taillefer (15.66 million). In total, Aifos owes close to 200 million euros to the State.

Among the companies that owe the most money to the Treasury are many other developers and construction companies such as Evemarina (30.9 million), Fink 2010 (26.1), Promociones Tres Aceras Málaga (15.5), Promociones Cuevas Sánchez (14.2), Benaltos Inversiones (14), Guadalmansa Administraciones (12,1), Promociones Lorcrimar (9,6), Edificaciones Sanitarias 2025 (5), Sofipar (9,5), Proex 2000 (6,9), Naviro Inmobiliaria 2000 (6), Construcciones Migmar (3,7) or Promociones Volterra 98 (3,2). Many of these companies have gone bust or are in the process of stopping operations.

Blacklist

The blacklist shows that real estate or construction is the most common in the case of penalised companies in Malaga. Other sectors developing a poor tax reputation are car dealerships, the rent-a-car sector and fuel service stations.

The tourism sector also features on the list of tax defaulters. The main one is Europa Center, former operator of the Hotel Cervantes in Torremolinos, with a debt hole of 25.1 million. Also with large debts are Hoteles Manilva (23.4), Evemarina Hoteles (2.2), Promociones y Servicios Hoteleros Guadalpín (6.4), Unisumma (3.2), Hotel Rincón Andaluz (1.7) and European Resorts & Hotels (with almost one million).

Compañía Internacional de Parques y Atracciones, which is the company that operates Tivoli World, also appears on the blacklist with 4.9 million.

Other companies from Malaga that feature, and which are featured continuously, are Milla Med (owner of the children's fashion brand Charanga), with 8.8 million; Isofotón (3 million); Euralex (6); Grupo Novasoft (3.4 from Novasoft Corporación Empresarial and 1.3 from Novasoft Ingeniería); and Oleoliva (2.1).