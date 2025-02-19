These are the best restaurants in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, according to influential foodie guide

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 16:36 Compartir

As it does every year, the Guía Macarfi presents its rankings of the 10 or 15 best restaurants in each region of Spain that have signed up to the guide. For the 2025 edition the publication now covers eight regions with the addition of Asturias and Cantabria.

These two regions join Catalonia, Madrid, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Valencia and Andalucía, where the most renowned names in creative haute cuisine tend to mix with other more classical favourites.

For Andalucía a total of 15 restaurants feature in the guide. So, which of them are located in Malaga province? Here we take a look at the restaurants in the Costa del Sol province included in this gastronomic tool. Foodies, take note.

Bardal

Located in Ronda, the award-winning restaurant of chef Benito Gómez offers a regional cuisine free of constraints in which Andalucía takes the leading role. With raw materials at their finest and without much ado, the chef makes clear in his recipes his commitment to the lands and mountains of Ronda. Two tasting menus, prepared with products from his own small holding, in which the dishes and creativity flow with the seasons. A wine cellar in which the wines from the local area and a variety of Andalusian and international labels shine forth. There are two dining rooms, both equally warm and welcoming. Authenticity and respect for Ronda's cuisine is shown.

Kaleja

Hidden in a small street in the Jewish quarter of Malaga, this gastronomic feat by chef Dani Carnero stands out. A room at the entrance with a few tables and a bar for seven diners. Everything is measured. A tasting menu that turns the routine into the majestic. Two options and two prices, depending on the number of courses. Its philosophy is to "cook time" in the form of embers and candles, with deep roots in the land, its material and its foundations. You have to let yourself be carried away by the pairing. "Reasonable prices for the offer and the service. An attainable luxury," says the guide.

José Carlos García

Haute cuisine at Muelle Uno in Malaga city. With the traditional Andalusian recipe book as his flagship, the award-winning chef José Carlos García creates a seasonal tasting menu where the produce and flavours of Malaga are present throughout the cooking. Shrimp, red mullet, sea bass and baby squid share the limelight alongside vegetables, meats and game. A carefully-chosen wine cellar for the pairings with the food. It has an indoor dining room with industrial touches in the décor and a terrace facing the boats in the port. A mixture of culinary roots, signature cuisine and "a touch of rock & roll."

Back

Local haute cuisine with a touch of international fusion in Marbella. The menu only offers different recipes in the form of tapas and half portions. Perfect for trying different dishes and soaking up their essence. The menu has a section for permanent dishes as well as a seasonal section, with dishes such as roast loin of venison with creamy parsnip and juniper juice or sardines with leeks and green leaf carbonara. There is also a ten-course tasting menu based on the customs and gastronomic influences of Andalucía. Attentive and elegant service. "Exquisite and varied wine cellar. A tribute to the most demanding palates."

Skina Marbella

Defined as a restaurant of seasonal Andalusian haute cuisine, it is one of the jewels in Marbella's crown. The unique award-winning duo of Marcos Granda and chef Mario Cachinero achieve the true essence of gourmet gastronomy in this restaurant. It has three tasting menus, one of them à la carte, all of which showcase local and seasonal produce. Traditional recipes from the south of Spain reinvented with respect and magic. "Extraordinary wine cellar with more than 6,000 wine labels. The new space, more spacious and luminous, matches perfectly with the creativity and contemporary style," says Macarfi.

Los Marinos José

With over 30 years of experience, this seafood restaurant in Fuengirola is considered "the temple of seafood in the province of Malaga." A European benchmark, it is the best place to enjoy the true seafood flavour. Straight off the boat or the fish market, fresh seafood and wild fish. It has a large and carefully selected wine cellar with more than 250 labels. It has several dining rooms, as well as a terrace very close to the sea, says the guide. "Simplicity and respect for the product are the keys to its culinary expertise. Pure taste of the sea."

Palodú

Located in the city centre of Malaga, close to the famous Atarazanas market, this restaurant opens a new location and gives a twist to its menu. Chefs Cristina Cánovas and Diego Aguilar are responsible for a "dual cuisine" that seeks unexpected combinations of ingredients, but done to harmonise. Their proposal revolves around two unique tasting menus, with or without food and wine pairings. The interior is made up of two elegant and differentiated spaces and a small bar-kitchen. A sophisticated bet that does not fail.

La Milla

With "unbeatable views of the Mediterranean", this restaurant tries to break away from the stereotype of the beach bar, both in the high quality of its dishes and its prices. They work with fresh produce from the coasts of Cadiz, Tarifa, Malaga, Granada and Almeria, combined with modern dishes. On the menu, seafood, rice dishes and grilled dishes stand out. There are daily specials not on the menu. Extensive wine cellar with more than 800 labels, national and international, champagnes, fortified and sweet wines, as well as classic and signature cocktails. Luxury and relaxation on the Marbella coast.

Nintai

"Exclusivity and mastery are the words that best define this award-winning Japanese restaurant run by Marcos Granda", says the Macarfi Guide. Just 12 seats around an elegant wooden bar. Twelve lucky diners who will enjoy the subtlety of itamae when cutting fish or preparing impeccable sushi. A lunch menu and a tasting menu that changes almost daily, and a menu of sakes and champagnes for pairing the food dishes with a drink. Sampling Japanese tradition and customs is possible in Marbella.