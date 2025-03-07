Costa del Sol and whole of Malaga province on alert for heavy rain on Saturday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 10:22 Compartir

Aemet, Spain's state meteorological agency has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain throughout the entire province of Malaga for this Saturday 8 March - something that doesn't happen very often. Usually it is either the western or eastern areas that receive such warnings but it's quite rare that all areas are covered at the same time. For now, there is a 40-70% chance of very heavy rain.

It is expected that today (Friday) will first see rain, which will then continue until around 9pm on Saturday night. The episode is estimated to leave up to 60mm over the course of the day and up to 20mm in one hour. Aemet also warns that the rain might be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Zoom The areas covered by the weather warnings on Saturday, 8 March. Aemet

Unlike last week’s weather, which was dominated by the cold drop ('dana') and brought occasional intense downpours to parts of the upper Guadalhorce and the Serranía de Ronda areas, this weekend’s forecast predicts the arrival of an Atlantic storm. This type of phenomenon is more likely to come with widespread and persistent rainfall, affecting the entire province, including the Axarquia, which barely saw any rain over the past week.