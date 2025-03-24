Western Costa del Sol resorts will have 15 sea cleaning boats in operation this summer season

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 24 March 2025, 22:09 | Updated 22:19h. Compartir

The Mancomunidad association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities has announced the start of the tendering process for the cleansing of coastal waters. The budget is 635,312 euros and the contract is expected to last three months. Some 15 boats will be provided for the collection of floating and semi-submerged materials, as well as for the removal of hydrocarbons and oleaginous substances.

As Mancomunidad president Manuel Cardeña has stated, the contract will be in operation from 1 June to 31 August, with the cost shared by Mancomunidad (60%) and the municipalities in question (40%).

Data

The 2024 data showed that the boats used by the Mancomunidad and water supply company Acosol collected a total of around 120 cubic metres of waste throughout the year consisting of plastics (100.99), wood (6.66), algae (2.24), among other waste.

The amounts were very similar in 2022 and 2023.