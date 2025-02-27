Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The rain forecast has increased in intensity in the last few hours. Sur. Archivo
Amber alert for torrential rain in Malaga province this Friday
Aemet locates the highest probability between Marbella and Estepona, where it forecasts up to 30mm of rainfall in just one hour on 28 February

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:13

Aemet (Spain's state meteorological agency) has raised the alert from yellow to amber for the rain that is expected in the province of Malaga this Friday, 28 February.

The highest rainfall will be in the western half of the Costa del Sol, i.e. the Marbella and Estepona area and its mountains, where meteorologists warn of rainfall of up to 30mm in just one hour.

The agency will maintain the amber alert from 9am to 11pm, estimating that up to 60mm will be discharged over the area. There may be occasional thunderstorms.

60

mm may accumulate in the Marbella and Estepona area this Friday, which could increase the levels of La Concepción reservoir

The European model forecasts that the upcoming storm will provide the province with abundant water, especially in the higher areas of the west coast, where the La Concepción reservoir is expected to see a gain of 50mm.

The Guadalhorce and Guadalteba reservoirs might also see gains between 30mm and 40mm. In Malaga city and its surroundings, around 20-25mm is expected; 15-20mm in Antequera and around 10mm in Axarquia. The American model has also now forecast around 35-40mm for Marbella and Estepona. At the same time, it has reduced expected levels for the rest of the province to 10-20mm.

The weekend forecast is still inconclusive, although Aemet predicts rainfall will persist in Malaga city from Saturday to Monday, with intervals yet to be determined.

