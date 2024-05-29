These are some of the best rooftop terraces on the Costa del Sol you must visit this summer

Manu Balanzino Malaga Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 18:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

If you want to enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the beach or the mountains, take note. SUR presents a tour of the rooftop terraces in Malaga province where you can toast with a cocktail or enjoy a dinner at sunset. Some of these rooftops even have swimming pools to cool off during the hottest hours of the day or relax on a sun lounger. In these spaces, good music is the perfect complement to disconnect from the daily routine. But what makes a terrace special?

For Mario Rosado, executive chef of the Premium Group: "The most important thing is the atmosphere. It has to be comfortable and offer a good cocktail bar. That's what attracts me when choosing a terrace". La Terraza de San Juan also stands out for its food menu. "A terrace should be a fun place, so the food should also be fun and cosmopolitan," added Rosado.

Another crucial aspect is customer service. "The service, the staff and the quality of the cocktails are very important," said Myrian Ortiz, director of the Molina Lario hotel. "Our staff are the hosts and our clients are the best ambassadors," she said. This terrace has three levels and views of Malaga Cathedral. For Ana García, in charge of Barbulla Sky in San Pedro de Alcántara, "a terrace should be a quiet, exclusive place, with views that harmonise with the environment and a clear objective: to break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life".

Get ready to discover the most impressive rooftops - will you join us?

Malaga city

Malaga city has numerous terraces distributed mainly throughout the old town. We start our tour by pressing the lift button to reach the 15th floor of the AC Malaga Palacio hotel. This terrace, known as ATICO Bar and Restaurant, has been open since 2007. "This rooftop stands out for its views, you can have an aperitif, lunch and dinner while watching the Port of Malaga," said Vanessa Mata, head of the dining room.

A few metres away is the Terraza de Molina Lario. Don't hesitate to order the Pink Lady cocktail made with gin, rose essence and hibiscus flower: "Customers come here for the cocktail bar. All our cocktails are made with premium drinks and wines from the Designation of Origin Malaga and Sierras de Malaga," said Hugo García, head waiter and sommelier. In the Plaza del Siglo we find the Terraza Catedral. "It's not a cocktail terrace but rather a restaurant at the foot of the Cathedral," said Javier Arbós, head of the establishment. You can't leave without trying the cachopo, a must on the menu.

Molina Lario terrace.

The Premium Group has three high terraces: La Terraza de San Juan, La Terraza de la Alcazaba and La Terraza de San Telmo. The first two offer a carefully selected gastronomic offer from the restaurants of each hotel: Bendito and Batik, respectively.

La Terraza de San Juan and La Terraza Alcazaba.

With frontal views of Calle Larios, there are two proposals: Lolita Skyview, on the top floor of the Only YOU hotel, and, next door, LA7, the rooftop of the Soho Boutique Equitativa hotel. The latter has three areas: two of them on both sides of the building and an imposing balcony for photographing Calle Larios, the main Alameda and the Alcazaba.

Lolita Skyview, in the Only You hotel.

LA7, the rooftop of the Soho Boutique Hotel Equitativa.

A few metres away, La Terraza de Valeria is a must for watching the sunset while enjoying a cocktail in this Andalusian-style space.

The Valeria terrace.

Continuing along Calle Larios, El Taller de Larios Diez, Terraza Chinitas Club and La Terraza de Larios are three options to see the "manquita" from another view.

The Larios Workshop

Near the Plaza de Toros, the Gran Hotel Miramar, the only five-star luxury hotel in the city, has Media Luna Chili Out on the seventh floor, with live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in front of the Malagueta Beach. On Calle Mármoles, Terraza Áurea offers the possibility of taking a bath and relaxing while you look out over the city skyline.

Media Luna Chili Out. SUR

The tour ends on the 9th floor of the rooftop of the hotel H10 Croma, which has a hammock area, magnificent views and an exclusive snack menu. Be sure to try the mascarpone glazed doughnut with aged gouda cheese and Iberian ham shavings.

H10 Croma terrace.

Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Fuengirola

Torremolinos has two rooftop terraces that are worth a visit. The first stop is the Hotel Meliá Costa del Sol. On the top floor of the building, the terrace is "a meeting point between the sky and the sea".

Hotel Meliá Costa del Sol. SUR

The second stop is the Barracuda Rooftop, at the hotel La Barracuda, which offers a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea from its location on the city's seafront.

On the 12th floor of the Benalma Hotel, in Benalmádena, you will find Nix Sky Bar, a spectacular rooftop with a relaxation area, whirlpool and Balinese baths to enjoy all day long, with the best views of the Mediterranean Sea. In addition, the Hotel Las Arenas has a Sky Bar on the 7th floor with views of the sea and El Bil-Bil Castle.

Hotel Las Arenas Sky Bar.

Fuengirola has three essential terraces. One of them is located at the top of the hotel El Puerto, right on the Paseo Marítimo. A few streets away, the Sky Bar Veramar offers a complete menu of cocktails and cocktails while you watch the Fuengirola nightlife.

Hotel Higerón Resort, in Fuengirola. SUR

In the Higuerón residential development, on the rooftop terrace of the Higuerón Resort, you will find the Infinity Pool, a sky-blue pool with 360-degree panoramic views of the Mediterranean and the Costa del Sol. During the day, you can enjoy Balinese beds and, at night, drinks and music in an idyllic atmosphere.

Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara and Estepona

The renovated Hotel Fuerte Marbella offers a rooftop with two outstanding proposals. The first, designed by Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez, is called The Edge and offers signature haute cuisine. Next to the pool, the Fuerte Rooftop offers a selection of signature cocktails and snacks to share with the possibility of watching the sunset with Gibraltar in the background, weather permitting.

El Fuerte Marbella - Edge by Paco Perez.

This season the Óbal Urban Hotel opens the 360º Blue Sky Bar with a casual menu with healthy proposals based on local zero-kilometre products, select cocktails and a swimming pool offering panoramic views of Marbella.

360º Blue Sky Bar.

Another option to enjoy the Mediterranean Sea is the Belvue, the rooftop bar of the Amare Beach Hotel located on the ninth floor. Here, the renowned bartender Diego Cabrera, in charge of the Madrid venue Salmón Guru and a member of the list of the 50 best bars in the world, signs the cocktail offer. Don't miss the XO-XO, a combination of gin, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit and Nepalese berries.

Belvue, Amare Marbella.

La Fonda Heritage Hotel La Fonda Heritage Hotel, the first Relais & Châteaux establishment in Andalucía, has a rooftop terrace perfect for enjoying the sunset along with local cheeses and cured meats. There's more. The Virazón Rooftop Bar, at the Lima Hotel, and the Terraza Linda, at the Boutique Hotel Linda, add to the options for stargazing in Marbella.

In San Pedro Alcántara, Barbulla Sky, the only terrace in the area, open since 2011 and celebrating its thirteenth season this year, stands out. It is the terrace of the Barbulla restaurant, where cocktails such as the Sex on the roof, made with vodka, orange, cranberry and peach, or the classic Moscow Mule, now in full swing, are complemented by dishes from the restaurant such as the Club Sandwich or the guacamole with tortilla chips. From the top, the views take in the Mediterranean Sea, Marbella Bay and the mountainous peak of La Concha.

Barbulla Sky.

The rooftop bar at the El Pilar Andalucía hotel in Estepona, Bermeja Views offers views of the historic centre of Estepona. It's the perfect place to enjoy a good cocktail along with a selection of nirigiris and maki sushis, as well as prawn and chicken gyozas or almadraba tuna won-ton toast.

Rincón de la Victoria and Nerja

Just a few metres from La Cueva del Tesoro, the only visitable sea cave in Europe, is Lacaliza, a terrace that adds to the coastal map. Downstairs, it offers a restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine, while upstairs you can enjoy a refreshing drink in an idyllic setting, the Mediterranean Sea.

Kanema Group is a multiple space in the easternmost town on the Costa del Sol, Nerja. On the ground floor, Kanema Snack offers "a variety of options to share and eat with your hands," said chef Sergio Paloma. It also has a restaurant and at the top of the tower, a terrace with a cocktail menu based on local products. One of the outstanding cocktails is the Kanema Colada, which includes cane honey from Frigiliana.