Fine weather overshadows weekend's solar eclipse in the capital of the Costa del Sol

Matías Stuber Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:25

Let's do a spring tour of Malaga. It is Saturday 29 March 2025 - the day when, after a succession of relentless storms that dominated the month, spring finally started, with temperatures and the first beach days resembling the first days of summer.

When the sun rose on the morning of Saturday, it almost looked like a visual miracle, a hallucination that made up for the days when Malaga seemed to be hunched under heavy grey skies.

While the heavy rainfall of the past month supplied reservoirs with full water capacity in some instances, the storms also caused a lot of damage - not only to people's property, but also to their mental health. Malaga residents don't recognise a city where it seems like the rain will never leave. In the Costa del Sol capital, the sun, the warmth, the smell of citrus fruits, wine and fried fish are staples. This past weekend was a revelation: the sun will always shine in Malaga.

Saturday saw the main streets and promenades - Misericordia, La Malagueta, Larios - filled with strollers. Bars occupying the ground floors of residential buildings offered breakfast with typical toasts, coffee and orange juice. At 10am, the thermometers already showed 18C. With predictions announcing 26C, in the end, the maximum temperature registered at Malaga port was over 28C. Malaga was officially the hottest city in Europe.

The return of the sun bathers

Ready, set, sun cream! Saturday also saw the return of the first sun bathers. Despite the beaches still displaying the consequences of storms, with reeds and waste still filling some areas, Malaga residents and visitors could not wait more to claim what is truly theirs. Even the prospect of a burnt winter skin did not stop them.

Calle Larios - Malaga's central shopping street - also looked different, but this time not because of the departure of the rains. The end of March is probably one of the few periods of the year when the street is not heavy with decorations for a particular holiday. In addition, the high tourist season is only now about to begin, which means that crowds have not fully conquered the area yet.

Less than a kilometre away is Plaza de la Merced, echoing the sounds of protests dedicated to housing rights. Malaga is a city of contradictions: tourism vs citizenship, sun vs rain, peace vs saturation.

Selfies and kisses, accents and languages, cameras and tour guides fill the city centre and Malaga's main sight-seeing attractions, such as the Alcazaba and the Roman theatre.

One knows that emotional states are subject to ups and downs and that yesterday's sadness is a 'déjà-vu' of tomorrow's joy. The word 'spring' is also a hormonal state. Studies show that if the mercury rises, positive feelings increase. Clothes change and you can see more skin on show. There is a gentle breeze. Malaga has a positive effect on the body and the soul.

The old town is a zigzag through narrow alleys and colonial-style façades, most of which have been restored. One of the effects of 'touristification' is also noticeable in the alteration of old-time customs - at Mercado de Atarazanas, both lunch and churros are served at the same time. The heart of the local economy, like it or not, beats with the rhythm of the service sector.

Chiringuitos

What is a 'chiringuito'? The best way to answer this question is to take the tourist asking it to one. A beach bar is also an idea, a concept. For many, a beach is not a beach if it doesn't have a 'chiringuito' (beach bar). Elsewhere, wild coastlines are appreciated. Here, in Malaga, the 'chiringuitos' are an institution. Chiringuito Oasis Playa, full. Chiringuito Tropicana, even more crowded.

Malaga is blooming and parking spaces are becoming scarce. Finding one is a privilege for those who get around on two wheels.

Malaga shines between two worlds. Behind you are the Montes de Málaga - a giant landmass that has turned even more green after soaking up so much rainfall. In front of you is the Mediterranean sea. It smells good, the air is soft, light and humid. What time is it? Does it even matter? It's Malaga-time.