'Dana' storm leaves a flooded animal shelter in Monda and roads cut off

Julio J. Portabales Monda Friday, 15 November 2024, 13:02

The municipality of Monda has been one of the localities most affected by the recent 'Dana' storm that hit inland Malaga province, leaving a trail of significant damage. The early hours of Wednesday to Thursday morning were particularly critical when the rains hit the area near the Sierra de las Nieves with great force, generating emergency situations that are still ongoing, including homes without water, impassable roads and tracks and various incidents in the town itself.

The heavy rainfall, which lasted for hours, caused water supply cuts in several areas of the municipality. Early in the morning Monda town hall confirmed that areas such as La Vega, Cerro Gordo and La Torrecilla were without access to water due to breakage to a mains pipe hit by the force of the storm. The municipal operatives were quickly mobilised and, throughout the day, they managed to restore the supply in Los Morales, Callejones, Cerro Gordo, Arroyo Bajo, Rezuela, La Vega and Torrecilla, although Arroyo Virgo and the surrounding area are still waiting for supplies to be restored.

The consequences of this storm were not limited to the water supply. During the day blockages and problems were reported for several tracks and other roads accessing the town. A section of the Arroyo Bajo track was reopened after intensive clear-up work, but the work continues. Meanwhile, the Arroyo Viejo track remains closed and in Los Morales a section of the track is also impassable.

Flooding in the animal shelter

One of the most critical incidents occurred at the Palevlas animal shelter, which suffered flooding due to torrential rains during the night. The organisation has launched an appeal for some very hands-on aid, calling on all able-bodied people to collaborate in the removal of mud and debris and then a cleaning of the shelter this Sunday 17 November between 11am and 1.30pm

Monda's town hall and local residents have demonstrated their resilience in the face of adversity, working together to overcome the aftermath of this particular Dana and return the town to normality. Despite the challenges, the rapid intervention of council operatives and the support of the community have been key in this recovery process.