In pictures: Blanket of snow covers the highest peaks of Malaga province

After an unusually mild and relatively dry winter, snow has made an appearance this Holy Tuesday morning on the highest peaks of Malaga province. Snowfall was also reported on the A-397 road, which links San Pedro de Alcántara, in Marbella, with the mountain town of Ronda.

The rainfall recorded last night, together with a drop in temperatures due to a polar front that crossed the mainland, resulted in a white blanket of snow, surprising residents in the affected areas. Pico Martín Gil, the highest peak in the Sierra de Líbar near Ronda, at an altitude of almost 1,400 metres, received a dusting as seen from Jimera de Líbar.

In the eastern part of Malaga province, despite cloud cover snow that rests on the highest peaks, above 1,500 metres in altitude, could be seen early on Tuesday morning. From points such as Nerja town centre, snow is very visible on the peaks of La Navachica, at 1,813 metres above sea level. In the Vélez-Málaga area, despite clouds, significant snowfall was visible on La Maroma.

Above, snow on Pico Martín Gil, the highest in the Sierra de Líbar, at almost 1,400 meters of altitude, seen fom Jimera de Líbar; Below, on the left, the white mantle in La Navachica, seen from Nerja, and in Piedra Sillada. KARL SMALLMAN / EUGENIO CABEZAS

Snowfall has been scarce this winter with barely any recorded in Serranía de Ronda. The last was on 9 March. As weather expert José Luis Escudero pointed out on his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (Storms and Lightning), this Tuesday will feature a mass of cold air. "As soon as the front passes, we will have strong gusts of wind throughout the province, which will make the temperature feel colder," he said.

The Sierra de las Nieves National Park also received a dusting on its peaks, which can be seen from the Costa del Sol. The white can be seen from the municipalities in the area, as in the Sierra Prieta de Alozaina, as described by the mayor Antonio Pérez. Yunquera was also surrounded by snow, with the white stuff recorded on its highest peaks such as Sierra Blanquilla (1,428 metres above sea level) and Sierra Prieta (1,505 metres above sea level).

First snowfall in El Torcal

The Torcal de Antequera natural park registered its first snowfall of the year after more than 12 months. It has not been a particularly abundant snowfall, but it has left the landscape white, according to images shared by the site's visitor centre early this morning. The Antequera region has been influenced by different squalls that have reached Malaga province over the past few days. According to data provided by the Andalusian regional government's hidrosur network, the accumulated rainfall over the past 24 hours, as of 11am, was 16.4mm in El Torcal de Antequera. There was 6mm recorded in the Laguna de Fuente de Piedra, around 10mm in Archidona and 6.2mm in Bobadilla.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated warnings this Tuesday for coastal phenomena, strong winds or snowfall in all Andalusian provinces, except for Seville and Cordoba. In Malaga, the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley area will be under a yellow warning for coastal phenomena from 2pm, with a strong west wind (50 to 60 km/h) and waves of up to two to three metres.