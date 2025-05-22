The Sierra de las Nieves national park master plan will extend its protection to Sierra Bermeja and the Genal valley

Julio J. Portabales Sierra de las Nieves Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:34 Compartir

The formulation of the master plan for use and management (PRUG) of the Sierra de las Nieves natural area was approved by the governing council on Wednesday 21 May, a plan that had been proposed by the department of sustainability and environment of the Andalusian regional government. This plan, which is already in its first phase, will not only affect the Sierra de las Nieves national park, but will extend its protection framework to other nearby areas.

Therefore, according to the Junta de Andalucía, in addition to the main zones, special areas of conservation will also be taken into account, like Sierra Blanquilla, Sierra Bermeja and Real, Sierra Blanca, Sierras del Alcaparaín and Aguas, Valle del Río Genal, along with several rivers of high ecological value like the rivers Verde, Guadaiza, Guadalevín, Fuengirola and Real, among others.

The regional body has also stressed that the objectives and content of the plan will be subject to the different sectoral regulations, which will take into account the management of uses, the conservation of species, ecological connectivity and the sustainable use of natural resources. It will also take into account other fundamental aspects such as the compatibility of agricultural, livestock, forestry and hunting activities with conservation.

It should be noted that the PRUG will become the main tool for the ordinary planning and management of the spatial conservation areas and the special protection area for birds (SPA) of the territory. It will also directly affect the biosphere reserve, which will have to be compatible with the principles of the Unesco Man and the Biosphere Programme.

Previous regulations remain in force

At present, the new plan is still in the drafting phase. Once it is approved, it will continue progressing towards its final confirmation. In the meantime, the current protection regulation, which was approved in 2018, will remain in force. This framework, according to the Andalusian authority, guarantees "the continuity of conservation measures throughout the entire territory".

On the other hand, those areas not included in the current plan – the one from 2018 – will be subject to the provisions set out in national legislation. This will allow traditional activities that are compatible with the natural values of the area to continue.

The drafting of the plan, coordinated by the directorate general for protected natural spaces, will include the participation of the council of the national parks network, the council of the natural space itself (constituted on 19 May), the administrations involved and the corresponding town councils. Likewise, it will be subject to public consultation and the relevant social and environmental organisations working on conservation will be consulted, thereby ensuring transparency and public participation.

Once these procedures have been completed, it will be submitted to the governing council for debate and, if appropriate, approved by decree, in accordance with the Andalusian regulatory framework for territorial sustainability.