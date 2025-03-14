Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Water level of the streams in Marbella these days. Josele
Malaga to take a short break from the rain over the weekend
Weather

Malaga to take a short break from the rain over the weekend

Aemet forecasts that the red carpet at the Film Festival's opening gala in Malaga city on Friday will be spared the downpours

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Friday, 14 March 2025, 10:32

Rainfall across Malaga province has continued without respite for a while now, but Aemet (Spain's state meteorological agency) forecasts a short break and better weather from Friday afternoon, 14 March. Although there will still be a high probability of rainfall for most of the day, it is expected that Saturday will see very little precipitation and higher temperatures.

According to José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog, Friday could see some heavier rain mostly in the upper Axarquía. Malaga city may also see some rainfall earlier in the day.

The probability of precipitation in the city will gradually decrease throughout the day, right on time for the opening gala of the Film Festival at 6pm.

Saturday will see a real break from the storms, with very little probability of precipitation throughout the province. Aemet expects moderate winds from the west and the south and average temperatures around 18-20C. "It's the perfect day to put the washing machines on, as clothes will dry very fast," said Escudero.

No significant rainfall is expected on Sunday, apart from some weak and sporadic showers inland and in the western part of the province. The 'terral' and western winds will continue to be present as well.

However, Monday comes with another torrential warning, as there is a possibility that the new storm Laurence will be active from 17 to 19 March (Wednesday), inclusive. More information will be available as the weekend goes by.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga to take a short break from the rain over the weekend