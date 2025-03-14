Malaga to take a short break from the rain over the weekend

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 14 March 2025, 10:32 Compartir

Rainfall across Malaga province has continued without respite for a while now, but Aemet (Spain's state meteorological agency) forecasts a short break and better weather from Friday afternoon, 14 March. Although there will still be a high probability of rainfall for most of the day, it is expected that Saturday will see very little precipitation and higher temperatures.

According to José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog, Friday could see some heavier rain mostly in the upper Axarquía. Malaga city may also see some rainfall earlier in the day.

The probability of precipitation in the city will gradually decrease throughout the day, right on time for the opening gala of the Film Festival at 6pm.

Saturday will see a real break from the storms, with very little probability of precipitation throughout the province. Aemet expects moderate winds from the west and the south and average temperatures around 18-20C. "It's the perfect day to put the washing machines on, as clothes will dry very fast," said Escudero.

No significant rainfall is expected on Sunday, apart from some weak and sporadic showers inland and in the western part of the province. The 'terral' and western winds will continue to be present as well.

However, Monday comes with another torrential warning, as there is a possibility that the new storm Laurence will be active from 17 to 19 March (Wednesday), inclusive. More information will be available as the weekend goes by.