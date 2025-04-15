What will the weather be like in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol for the remainder of Easter?

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 09:50 Compartir

Holy Week is now in full swing in Malaga province and the rest of Spain, despite the expectedly unstable weather at the start of April's second fortnight. However, the skies cleared on Palm Sunday and Holy Monday, allowing the complete schedule of processions to take place. The forecast for the rest of the week is mixed, but mostly favourable.

Holy Tuesday

A storm advancing from northern Spain is expected today. "The front will begin to enter from the west and will reach Malaga in the early hours of the morning," said Jesús Riesco, head of the state meteorological agency's Malaga office.

A cold front will accompany the storm, bringing the temperatures well below the usual values for this time of year, with moderate gusts of wind. The maximum in Malaga will be only 18C, which is 2 degrees higher than Monday's minimum. The minimum temperature during the night will drop to 13C.

There is a probability of afternoon showers. These could take the shape of thunderstorms inland, potentially moving towards the coast as well. "Tuesday will be the worst day for the processions," said Riesco. These weather conditions will affect several brotherhoods, especially the Rocío: the Novia de Malaga procession is scheduled to depart from La Victoria at 3pm. It is advisable to keep an ear out for any updates from the association of brotherhood (the Agrupación) regarding possible changes to the timetable, as was the case this past Sunday.

Holy Wednesday

As for Holy Wednesday, Jesús Riesco forecasts a day of "transition between one storm and another", with only a few scattered showers expected in the afternoon in the interior of the country.

Temperatures will remain unusually low for April, as is the case with the whole month in general: 19C maximum and 11C minimum.

Maundy Thursday

Maundy Thursday seems like it's going to be the best Semana Santa day for Malaga so far: not only is precipitation ruled out, but temperatures will also rise. Despite some clouds, the maximum in the city will reach up to 23C, with a minimum of 15C.

Good Friday

The weather will be stable for most of Good Friday. However, towards the end of the evening or during the early hours of Saturday morning, Aemet forecasts another possibly rainy episode on the coast, which may cause precipitation.

For that reason, the brotherhoods that gather later, such as Servitas and El Sepulcro, will probably have to finish a little earlier to avoid getting wet.

Saturday and Sunday

Although the weekend is still too far away to release an accurate forecast, Aemet is already predicting that the Holy Week in Malaga will end as it began: with unstable weather, especially on Holy Saturday, which will see the transition to a new low-pressure system, with some rain and clouds.