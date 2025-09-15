National leader of Spain's main opposition PP party makes five pledges to Andalucía region during rally in Malaga

Chus Heredia Alhaurín El Grande Monday, 15 September 2025, 17:01 Share

The national president of the Partido Popular people's party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and regional president of the PP-A and the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, have once again immortalised the now traditional image of fried eggs that the PP in Andalucía serves up to mark the start of the new political year. This time, the event took place in Alhaurín El Grande, at olive oil producer Aceites Molisur. The PP warmed up their engines last Friday in preparation for a year that will end with regional elections in Andalucía. The contrast between the management model of the regional government and that of central government was the common thread running through the speeches, in which Feijóo also made five commitments to Andalucía. "Andalucía is key in this political year", stated the PP's party leader ,who will also be running for Prime Minister once national elections are called.

As the clock struck 1pm, both leaders entered the covered venue set up for the rally. The heat of justice and the smell of oil filled the hall as they walked down the aisle amid handshakes and fleeting embraces.

Toñi Ledesma

The event was opened by the local president and third vice-president of the provincial authority for Malaga, Toñi Ledesma. She first posed on stage with the PP president in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the national vice-secretary for regional policy, Elías Bendodo. Among those present at this rally were political and institutional figures from all walks of life, especially those from Andalucía and Malaga province. "Today, Alhaurín El Grande is a meeting point for hope, commitment and real change", she stated, while citing the work of the PP at the head of the Junta de Andalucía as an example.

Ledesma: "Today Alhaurín El Grande is a meeting point for hope, commitment and real change"

Patricia Navarro

The next up to speak was Patricia Navarro, who praised the organisation of the event, which was attended by hundreds of people. She recalled that this event was now ten years old, including a nod to the creator of the traditional 'fried eggs' photo opportunity, Elías Bendodo. "This is not just any old political year ahead of us. We Andalusians have a lot at stake again. We're pitching for continued progress. We're handling this calmly, but with a smidgin' of tension," she said, referring to the likelihood of regional elections being called. "The best we can offer you, Alberto, is a resounding victory for our party in Andalucía," she concluded, before switching topic to the need for transport and water infrastructure. "We want to leave behind us the Malaga of traffic jams and make headway on the coastal railway."

Navarro: "The best we can offer you, Alberto, is a resounding victory for our party in Andalucía"

Juanma Moreno

The customary embrace and then the Junta de Andalucía president was given the floor. A standing ovation followed. With his shirt sleeves rolled up to his elbows, he rushed his opening words by mentioning the need for Feijóo to get to speak in time for the midday news and bulletins. He gave a nod to the Tirado family, owners of Aceites Molisur, and then he recalled his roots in Alhaurín and the value of the humble and committed work of the people of the Guadalhorce valley.

"We have rebuilt a large part of Andalucía, first and foremost thanks to its credit. Today, when we say the word Andalucía beyond our borders, everyone knows that this is a productive, capable land, committed to the future. We are ambitious and honest. We don't settle for just anything. Andalucía has seen year-on-year unemployment decline for 52 consecutive months." Then he triumphantly provided some figures on investment and income.

"Andalucía cannot compete with a future of progress and wellbeing while they continue to mistreat us and limit our future prospects. There is not a single decision by the Sánchez government that doesn't harm Andalucía", he criticised, not only in reference to funding and financing, but also to issues such as justice, wildfires, renewable energies and active employment policies.

Moreno: "The solution to Spain's problems lies in a change of government, policies and president. And that can only be with a man as honest, hardworking and committed to Andalucía as Alberto Núñez Feijóo"

"This isn't just having a moan. I don't look the other way when the responsibility is mine. But I am not going to allow people to look down on us just because the Andalusians have voluntarily and freely decided to change government. We are tired of abuses, injustice and not being given what is rightfully ours", he added.

"Dear Alberto, I am going to demand, with all my heart, that when you are president, which you will be, you give Andalucía what it deserves. That you treat us the same as everyone else, that we have the same opportunities. Whether in rail policy or water policy", said the Junta president.

Moreno again criticised the agreement to forgive Catalonia's debt, which the Andalusian leader attributed to the neglect in the management resulting from the 'procés' (Catalonia's independence process). "Yesterday in parliament, the PSOE assumed that the only thing that Andalucía would save was 140 million euros a year and that this would have to be used to repay interest on the debt itself. That means no hospitals and no schools. With more than 1.5 billion euros of underfunding, we are not going to put Andalusia's dignity at risk to whitewash Sánchez's pacts with the independence movement", he insisted.

The Andalusian president acknowledged that his regional government must "rebuild Andalusian healthcare" after years under PSOE management. "The PSOE proposes radicalism and a return to the worst of Andalucía's past," he added.

"This region is an economic and social powerhouse that is awakening day by day and aspires to dominate our country. By building Andalucía, we are building a marvellous future for Spain", he concluded before calling on those present to make an effort in the run-up to the elections.

"The solution to Spain's problems lies in a change of government, policies and president. And that can only be with a man as honest, hardworking and committed to Andalucía as Alberto Núñez Feijóo," he concluded.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo

The Galician recalled his first visit to Malaga after the PP national congress: "Thank you, because it is the province that most endorsed me to be party president. I have taken good note." He referred to Francisco de la Torre as "the best mayor in Spain". He joked that, on Monday, he will introduce José Luis Martínez Almeida and that he will tell him that, being young, he has a chance of becoming just like the mayor of Malaga.

On a more serious note, he stated that "Violence cannot be minimised. We have the right to speak, express ourselves or pray freely. And, therefore, we have the right to life. Whoever murders someone for what they believe is an executioner and a murderer, regardless of whom they kill. I refuse to justify any kind of violence under any circumstances. To anyone who minimises a murder I say that "He's the extremist"," referring to the recent murder of an extremist activist in Utah in the US.

Feijóo then recalled the first rally he shared with Moreno. "Many people didn't give a damn about him. This happens a lot in opposition. Andalucía was mired in corruption and rotten with expectations. It reminds me of the situation in Spain now," he said. "Juanma thanked me for coming to support him and that he would never forget it. And today I tell him the opposite: that no one in the party will forget what he's done for Andalucía. It's impressive. Andalucía is the fastest-growing region. Eight out of every ten companies are from Andalucía," he added, providing data, for example, on education. "All this can't be stopped. And it has been done without suffocating the people of Andalucía. Without the fiscal hell that Juanma inherited. This is no miracle. It's the fruit of good management. This has a name and surnames: Juanma Moreno Bonilla. Everyone recognises this, starting with the voters of other parties."

Feijóo on Juanma Moreno: "Many people didn't give a damn about him. This happens a lot in opposition. Andalucía was mired in corruption and rotten with expectations. It reminds me of the situation in Spain now"

"It's not right that all the mistreatment that Andalucía is subjected to happens because the PP is governing the region. I take note. I hear it every time I come here. I have come here to make measurable and reliable commitments. Before the general elections, I will come and publicly announce a contract with Andalucía", he said. He then gave out five of those commitments.

He referred to the failures of the high-speed railway line to Andalucía. "In what company do you keep a manager in post like the minister, who has been there for two years now, but says he needs two more years to sort out the chaos? The Ministry of Transport needs to get rid of the money-grabbers and tweeters and have experts fix the problems with the trains", he said.

Trains, infrastructure, water, security and equality

The second commitment is to infrastructure in general. "The PP's Minister of Public Works will come to Andalucía every three months to debrief and explain."

The third is to strengthen security in Andalucía. "There are mafias that are destroying the lives of thousands of young people."

The fourth commitment is the fight against drought. "There are 118 projects under the jurisdiction of the state water authority that are at a standstill. And the regional government has had to come to the rescue of projects like the Marbella desalination plant."

Feijóo: "I will be an ally of Andalucía. Have no doubt about it. The minister of the pro-independence quota, of tax increases and incapable of approving a budget is not the future of Andalucía. How is that possible?"

Lastly, for his fifth commitment, Feijóo spoke of equality in contrast to what he called the excesses of the independence movement. In short, equal funding for Andalucía. "I will be an ally of Andalucía. Have no doubt about it. The minister of the pro-independence quota, of tax increases and incapable of approving a budget is not the future of Andalucía. How is that possible?", directing his words at the socialist candidate for the Junta, María Jesús Montero.

"They've suffered another parliamentary defeat. Let's not get used to this. Whoever governs without a parliamentary majority, without a budget and attacking judges is hijacking Spanish democracy," he said.

To close his speech, the PP's national leader alluded to the problems of homelessness and squatting, the lack of opportunities in rural areas and the agricultural world, along with the need to regulate immigration based on legality and acceptance of the rules. "We have to distinguish between regular immigration and illegal immigration," he said.

"Let's not get used to the Moncloa Palace being a place where business is done. Or to an indicted attorney general. Or the fifth offence for which the PM's wife has had to plead, saying that the adviser we all pay for was doing her favours for private business on an exceptional basis. Enough of having to pay too many friends of the Spanish government from our taxes. The main problem of this government has a solution: change it", he concluded.

While the opening popular tune to this rally was an Andalusian one, the closing tune was full-on rock. The oil was already heating up for frying some eggs. The air had been heating up since mid-morning with a dry and stubborn wind.