These are the two Malaga men on the Forbes List of the Top 50 wealthiest people in Spain

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

The richest man in Malaga is not from the province by birth, but by adoption. He is Tomás Olivo, the owner of La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella and many others in Spain via his holding company and investment group, General de Galerías Comerciales. He hails from Murcia and has his group headquarters in Madrid, but his life and business have been linked to the Costa del Sol for decades. He is also a major shareholder and director of the Unicaja banking group. He ranks 12th on the latest Forbes list of Spain's richest. This means that he has dropped a few places compared to the 2023 list when he was in sixth position. This is because, according to Forbes, his fortune has gone down by 800 million in the last year, now standing at 2.7 billion euros.

There are only two wealthy Andalusians among the fifty wealthiest people in Spain and both of them have strong Malaga connections. The first is the aforementioned Tomás Olivo and the second is the family that owns the Mayoral chain of children's clothing stores, headed up by Manuel Domínguez de la Maza, who climbs from 64th to 41st place on the list after increasing his net worth by 490 million euros to 1.1 billion euros. This is how Forbes magazine describes Manuel Domínguez: "The son of founder Rafael Domínguez de Gor is managing director, CEO and sole administrator of Mayoral SAU, the family-owned children's clothing company. He is also one of the owners of the family holding company Indumenta Pueri, Mayoral's parent company and with stakes in Adolfo Domínguez, Laboratorios Rovi, Unicaja and other companies." Rafael Domínguez and Tomás Olivo therefore share, in addition to their status of having amassed huge fortunes, the role of being shareholders in Unicaja.

Extending the ranking to the Top 100 richest on the Forbes list, four other people from the Andalucía region can be found: the owners of Cosentino, Santiago Domeneq Bohórquez, Nicolás Osuna and Liliana Godia.

Eduardo Francisco Martínez Cosentino and family (owners of the Cosentino company - manufacturers of specialist wall and floor finishes) are in 74th position, with a net worth of 550 million euros.

They are followed by Santiago Domeneq Bohórquez with 450 million in 82nd place. He represents the Jerez aristocracy, he is president of the company Angustias y Sol SL and holds a 5% share in the stock exchange listed meat casing company Viscofan. The family runs several livestock and agricultural subsidiaries with farms in Cadiz and elsewhere, as well as owning the ULC bull stud farm (the 'toros bravos' bred for bullfighting).

Nicolás Osuna, owner of Inversiones Noga, Inmobiliaria Osuna, Nogarent SL and Hoteles Center, among other companies, joins the list in 86th place this year. "Osuna is also one of the largest landowners in Andalucía", said the authors of Forbes list.

In 98th place is Liliana Godia Guardiol, owner of BCN Godia, an asset-holding company that invests in a dozen properties and other companies and which she controls together with her husband Manuel Torreblanca. "In 2024, Liliana Godia left Prodiel, an Andalusian group that promotes photovoltaic parks, where she owned 45% and which she sold off to SmartEnergy for 130 million euros and shares in the Swiss company. She chairs the Francisco Godia Foundation, with art inherited from his father", said Forbes magazine. She is also a shareholder in energy utilities company Naturgy.