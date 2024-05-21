Why is this man from Malaga heading to Mongolia on a motorbike?

Antonio Muñoz, from Malaga, on the motorbike with which he is making the trip to Mongolia with

Cristina Pinto Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 17:23

He has lived in Canada, England, Mexico, Indonesia, Tanzania... and has travelled all over the world. But for his next destination, he plans to get there on just two wheels.

Antonio Jesús Muñoz Benítez from Malaga is setting off today (21 May) on his motorbike from Malaga to Mongolia: "I feel I have to do it. I'm about to turn 52 and I think it's the right time to do it because I still feel young, I don't know what will happen in a year's time. I don't have any children to tie me down, Cupid told me 'Antonio, I'm going to show you the world and you'll stay single'", he told SUR.

Antonio estimated that by the end of July he will have reached Mongolia. "From 12 July I have the visa to enter Russia," said Antonio Muñoz, who is taking his tent to sleep in campsites. "In Istanbul I know there are cheap hostels, but I'll be camping a lot because I like it, even if I have to spend more money in some places. In any case, in some cities I'll try to find a hotel and a bed to rest and clean myself in peace," he said.

"If I go and do everything I want to do, it will be about 30,000 kilometres round trip because I will travel through Mongolia and in Kazakhstan. I want to visit many things as well. There is even the possibility of leaving the motorbike somewhere and continuing on to Indonesia, but that will depend on how the trip goes," said Antonio Muñoz, who has had the help and collaboration of companies such as Le Grand Café, Matahambre Teatinos, Grupo YPH, Franesmu Construcciones, Vitrac Obra Pública, Motos Garrido, Alan Automatismos, Los Dólmenes, ClimaLimit and TransMarruecos.

The man from Malaga estimates that he will cover about 30,000 kilometres. Antonio Carretero

He is travelling on his 2005 Honda Transalp 650 and will document the whole story of his journey on social media @eltitoviajando.

"I've been planning the trip for a year and a half and I'm really looking forward to it. I've been preparing the bike little by little, fixing things over the last few months and travelling around Andalucía a lot to check that everything was going well," said Antonio Muñoz. "I want to feel the freedom of doing this on my own," he added.