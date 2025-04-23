Malaga's provincial authority allocates a further 10 million euros in aid to municipalities affected by 'Dana' storms

Malaga's Diputación provincial authority will allocate 10 million euros in aid to municipalities affected by the 'Dana' storm phenomenon, that discharged large amounts of rain in October and November 2024 and then again in March this year. The aid will be used towards repairing the damage caused. The financial injection was announced during the plenary session on Tuesday and will be approved in the coming days, once the criteria, which each municipality must meet to be eligible, are defined.

This aid will not be the only support system for the affected municipalities. The plenary has also unanimously given the green light to a budget amendment, which includes the second municipal economic assistance plan (PAEM), with 17 million euros in unconditional funds for the 103 municipalities in the province and the two autonomous local entities (Bobadilla Estación and Estacion de Gaucín-El Colmenar).

The political groups have agreed to negotiate the requirements that town halls must meet to be beneficiaries. This initiative was prompted after the spokesperson of the socialist party (PSOE), Josele González, said that some municipalities don't have a local emergency plan, which is the current condition to access such aids. This means that, even if they were affected by destructive weather, they could not activate a plan, hence the need to discuss other criteria.

González suggested studying the possibility of using the declaration of the regional emergency plan - which was activated due to the heavy rains - to provide legal coverage for all the municipalities, in order to overcome this legal hurdle.

"The main ally of local councils"

President of the provincial authority Francisco Salado stated that they are proving to be the "main ally of town halls" through this help. He said that Diputación "is always on the side of municipalities and their residents, to help them recover after the damage to infrastructure and municipal facilities caused by the heavy rains". Already last November, the provincial authority approved one million euros to help families after the first 'Dana'.

Salado explained that this aid plan could not be activated before because it was waiting for central government to specify the amount that would correspond to the provincial authority after the 2023 PIE (tax revenue) settlement, in order to obtain unconditional funds to finance the plan.

Government delay

"The funds that the government has to transfer to us may still take months to arrive, but the towns can't wait any longer, so this plan will be financed through treasury surpluses," said Salado.

The 17-million-euro assistance funds will be distributed proportionally among the municipalities according to the number of inhabitants. Of the total, 11.52 million will go to areas with less than 20,000 inhabitants (which represents 67.80% of the funds) and the rest, 5.47 million (32.20%), to those with more than 20,000 inhabitants.

Francisco Salado said that local councils can use the money to cover their priorities and deal with urgent issues, whether current expenditure or investments, "but they have to specify their purpose".