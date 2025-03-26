These are the oldest and most spectacular trees in Malaga province and this is where you can find them

Javier Almellones Malaga Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 08:31 Compartir

In some cases they are the most slender and robust, in others they are the oldest in the forest. Malaga has many unique trees, either because of their rarity, their age or their size. Some are very well-known and even have hiking trails that lead to them or pass close by, such as the Spanish fir ('pinsapo') called Escalereta, which has been declared a natural monument of Andalucía and is located near Parauta in the Serranía de Ronda. The 1,000-year-old olive tree of Arroyo Carnicero in Casabermeja and the magnolia-leaved ficus (fig tree) in the botanical garden of La Concepción in Malaga are also easy to find. However, access to many more examples can vary from somewhat tricky to downright difficult. These are some of the most outstanding specimens in the province of Malaga:

1 Casabermeja Ancient olive tree of Arroyo Carnicero

Zoom Javier Almellones

The 1,000-year-old olive tree of the Arroyo Carnicero has been a silent witness to history for more than an entire millennium. That is to say, at least, it has been there since the times of Al-Andalus. According to a thesis presented at the University of Cordoba by the expert Concepción Muñoz, this olive tree, which has three trunks with a total circumference of over seven metres, is more than 1,000 years old. The study carried out at the time confirmed that the three trunks came from the same root. Although the olive tree in question is on private property, it is possible to approach it. To do so, take the road from Casabermeja to Villanueva de la Concepción (MA-3404). Approximately one kilometre from Venta Pedro, you will see a dirt track on the right. Just there you will see some signs.

Other monumental olive trees Malaga province worth checking out are those of Casaria and De los Frailes (also in Casabermeja), Parra (Alcaucín) and those of Caracol and De los Tres Pies (both in Periana).

2 Parauta Spanish fir called Escalereta

Zoom Ricardo Pastor

With more than half a millennium of life and sporting some impressive dimensions, the pinsapo de la Escalereta is one of the most ancient trees in the forests of Malaga, although it has been in clear natural decline for years. The droughts of the last three decades have considerably reduced its size, but it was still the first tree in Malaga province to be declared a natural monument of Andalucía in 2001. At present this particular Spanish fir is considered to be around 550 years old, but it could be as old as 800 years. It is therefore the longest living specimen of its species. The only known precedent that comes close to its age was a Spanish fir in Grazalema that was estimated to be five centuries old. To reach its location, head to Parauta and in what is now the Sierra de las Nieves national park, where there is a beautiful footpath that starts at the recreational area of Las Conejeras.

Other Spanish firs worth seeing are those of Candelabro, Alcazaba, Perra, Puntal de la Mesa, Solitario or Moreno (all of them in the Sierra de las Nieves national park).

3 Istan Castaño Santo

Zoom Javier Almellones

This chestnut tree is another of the longest-living trees in Malaga province. While it is not known for sure how old it is, it has long been clear that its age is counted in centuries. The trunk alone is spectacular at almost 14 metres in circumference. It would take ten people with outstretched arms to encircle it. No less surprising is its height, which is over 23 metres. Then there is its shadow, which can cover an area of over 500 square metres. Its holy nickname of 'santo' is linked to a legend that claims a mass was held under its green canopy before the Moorish rebellion of 1501 in Sierra Bermeja was quashed. Although it is located in the municipality of Istán, its access is less complex if you go via Marbella. Specifically, you can follow the cattle track that links Marbella with Ronda from the first of these two municipalities. It is a long route (about ten kilometres, one way), but it runs through the lush forest of Sierra Bermeja.

Other noteworthy chestnut trees are the Abuelo (Pujerra), De la Cruz and De los Saltarines (Jubrique), Macho (Monda), Arena (Cartajima) and the one on the Carretera de Torrox, near Cómpeta.

4 Parauta Vallecillo holm oak

Zoom Ayuntamiento de Parauta

Next to the village centre of Parauta, you can see an ancient and portentous specimen of holm oak, which is impressive for its size. It is more than 20 metres high and has a trunk with a circumference of about three metres. It is estimated to be approximately four centuries old. From the village itself, you can take a short walk from the paved square, passing under the arch of Calle Altillo.

Other great examples of holm oaks are those of La Alberca (Ronda), Los Llanos del Zurraque (Montejaque), Los Quinitos (Yunquera) and Cerro Mingo (Macharaviaya).

5 Antequera Montpellier maple on El Torcal's green route

Zoom Ricardo Pastor

The Montpellier maple of the 'Ruta Verde del Torcal' is one of the botanical jewels of the nature site at El Torcal near Antequera. It is easy to find because the 'Ruta Verde' (green trail) passes at its feet, a very simple circular route that can be done with the whole family. It is striking for its size and uniqueness, as it is not a tree species that abounds in Malaga province. If its size is striking, in an area where the rocks are usually taller than the trees, the shade provided by its leafy canopy is also surprising: over 100 metres of cooling shade at certain times of the day.

Other good examples of Montpellier maples can be seen at Cortijo Lifa (Ronda) and others that come from rootstock from Granada, such as the one at Peña del Águila (Mijas).

6 Casarabonela Carob tree at Cortijo de las Cacerías

Zoom Consejería de Medioambiente de la Junta de Andalucía

The most striking feature of this specimen is the width of its trunk, which is almost 13.5 metres in circumference. Although there are many other examples of carob trees in the province of Malaga, this is one of the most remarkable. It is located in the Cortijo de la Cacería, between the Hediondo and Piña streams. At its feet there is a bench and a table to enjoy its shade on the hottest days of the year. Not far from there there is a stone pine (also known as the umbrella or parasol pine), which is also exceptional for its size.

Other unique carob trees in the province are those of the Fábrica de Maro (Nerja), Zárate (Alcaucín) and Casas Viejas (Malaga).

7 Cortes de la Frontera Cork oaks near El Berrueco

Zoom Consejería de Medioambiente de la Junta de Andalucía

In this area of Cortes de la Frontera, far to the west but still in Malaga province and located opposite the Peñón de El Berrueco, you can find two spectacular specimens of cork oak. The enclave is in the only municipality in Malaga whose territory is within the Los Alcornocales natural park as the rest of the park is in Cadiz province. Both trees stand out for their height and the thickness of their trunks. However, in an area like this they are no exception, as there are several other cork oaks in Cortes de la Frontera that are considered to be unique.

Other, pretty unique cork oaks to be found in Cortes de la Frontera are La Vereda, La Ventana and El Palero. To these we must add the Casarón de los Bancales, located in Monda.

8 Mountains of Malaga Ombú de Jotrón

Zoom Consejería de Medioambiente de la Junta de Andalucía

There are not only indigenous species on this list of singular trees. There are also some of exotic origin such as the ombú, which may be nearly a century old and can be found in one of the hidden spots of the Montes de Málaga natural park. Specifically, it is found beside the Cortijo Jotrón, an emblematic spot in this green lung of Malaga, where a medieval settlement is located. The specimen found there is said to have been brought over from Argentina. This species is, of course, native to South America.

9 Ojén Pine tree of El Cerezal

Zoom Consejería de Medioambiente de la Junta de Andalucía

It is one of the most abundant trees in the forests of Malaga and, therefore, there are also many unique specimens. Among them is the one in the spectacular botanical garden of El Cerezal, to the north of the town of Ojén. There the visitor will find a slender Aleppo pine about 28 metres high. Its size makes it easily identifiable in this green space in Ojén, which boasts botanical diversity.

Other notable pines in Malaga province are the resin pine of Las Tres Cruces (Canillas de Albaida) and the aforementioned stone pine of Cortijo de la Cacería (Casarabonela).

10 Malaga Magnolia-leaved ficus (fig)

Zoom Ayuntamiento de Málaga

This tree of exotic origin is one of the jewels of the Jardin Botanique Historique de la Concepcion. Although ficus trees belong to the fig family, they actually come from Australia, like the eucalyptus. Specifically, this specimen, which is easy to find and is correctly listed in this Malaga-based botanical garden, belongs to the 'ficus macrophylla' family. It is a species with large leaves, the underside of which is reddish-brown, which means that it can be confused with the magnolia tree, hence its name. The specimen that can be seen in La Concepción (near the old road bridge) is striking not only for its crown but also for its roots.

Other notable trees that can be found in Malaga province are the yew at Raja de El Cañuelo (Alcaucín), the acerola (of the Barbados cherry family) at Cortijo de Las Perdices (Antequera), the cornicabra (a hardy olive) at Cortijo de Los Núñez (Benaoján), the ash tree on Cerro Santo Pítar (Montes de Málaga), the ivy of Macetón, Barco and Agrasol (Torcal de Antequera), the mastic tree on Cerro Mures (Ronda), the strawberry tree of El Acebuchal (Álora), the hawthorn beside Cueva del Agua (Yunquera), the mesto (a hybrid of cork and holm oak) at Cortijo de los Perales (Mollina), the Benefique myrtle (Montes de Málaga), the mustard tree at Cañada de la Plazoleta (Tolox), the walnut trees in Huerta de El Capellán (El Burgo) and El Nevazo (Canillas de Albaida), the gall oaks of Cañada de la Plazoleta (Tolox), Hoyo del Bote (Istán) and Puerto Oscuro (Cortes de la Frontera) and the yews at Froncaile (Tolox) and, finally, the two yew trees at Raja del Cañuelo (Alcaucín),