Latest storms have left more than two thousand tonnes of reeds on Costa del Sol's beaches

More than 2,500 tonnes of reeds have been left behind by the storms on the Costa del Sol.

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:44

More than 2,500 tonnes of reeds have been washed up on the Costa del Sol beaches as a result of the four consecutive storms in Malaga province. To help municipalities get back to normal and improve the appearance of their beaches, the Mancomunidad association is offering a special service for the treatment of these enormous quantities of waste.

The increase in the flow of rivers and streams since the beginning of the year has caused large quantities of reeds and plant debris, together with trunks and stones, to be washed up on the beaches of the Costa del Sol.

Mancomunidad president Manuel Cardeña has stated that, since the beginning of the year, 2,682 tonnes of reeds have been transferred to the Costa del Sol's environmental complex, compared to the 2,057 that were collected during the whole of 2024, "which shows the strength of the latest rains".

As an example of the magnitude of this waste, the Marbella town hall has taken 1,867 tonnes of waste to the Casares plant so far this year, while Torremolinos has taken 615 tonnes to the Torremolinos plant.

Once this waste arrives at the Costa del Sol environmental complex, the stones and other non-organic waste are removed and crushed. Subsequently, a fermentation process begins to finally obtain fertiliser material that can be used in parks and gardens. This material will be given to local councils, as is already the case with the material obtained from the treatment of Asian algae.